Xiaomi National Security Ban Suspended by US Judge

posted by Fnord666 on Monday March 15, @12:16AM
Business

Xiaomi won a reprieve Friday when a US federal judge temporarily blocked a ban on investment in the company put in place by the Defense Department over alleged ties between the China-based phone maker and that country's military.

The US' "national security priorities are undoubtedly compelling government interests," US District Judge Rudolph Contreras wrote in a memorandum accompanying his order to suspend the ban. "However, the court is somewhat skeptical that weighty national security interests are actually implicated here."

[...] The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday on Contreras' ruling. But a spokesperson told Reuters that "Xiaomi plans to continue to request that the court declare the designation unlawful and to permanently remove the designation." The Defense Department couldn't be reached for comment Saturday.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 15, @12:37AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 15, @12:37AM (#1124215)
    Name one large US company that DOESN’T have ties to the US military. Be interesting if other countries applied the same logic.
