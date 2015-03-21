Facebook has nearly 10,000 employees in its division working on augmented reality and virtual reality devices, according to a report in The Information based on internal organizational data. The number means the Reality Labs division accounts for almost a fifth of the people working at Facebook worldwide.

This suggests that Facebook has been significantly accelerating its VR and AR efforts. As UploadVR noted in 2017, the Oculus VR division accounted for over a thousand employees at a time when Facebook's headcount was 18,770 overall, indicating a percentage somewhere north of five percent.

[...] The $299 Quest 2 was preordered five times as much as its predecessor, with developers seeing a boost in sales of their existing titles.