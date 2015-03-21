from the commoditizing-their-complement dept.
Almost a fifth of Facebook employees are now working on VR and AR: report
Facebook has nearly 10,000 employees in its division working on augmented reality and virtual reality devices, according to a report in The Information based on internal organizational data. The number means the Reality Labs division accounts for almost a fifth of the people working at Facebook worldwide.
This suggests that Facebook has been significantly accelerating its VR and AR efforts. As UploadVR noted in 2017, the Oculus VR division accounted for over a thousand employees at a time when Facebook's headcount was 18,770 overall, indicating a percentage somewhere north of five percent.
[...] The $299 Quest 2 was preordered five times as much as its predecessor, with developers seeing a boost in sales of their existing titles.
(Score: 2) by cosurgi on Monday March 15, @09:30PM
It's obvious that remote meetings will be more important in the future. We don't need SF books or movies to realize that.
FB puts leg in the door. Next steps is: we are all screwed.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Monday March 15, @10:01PM
So, what do they actually PLAN to do with VR? For ages, everyone has been pulling excuses for VR out of their assholes with very little real application.
Games? Sure, whatever. But do you REALLY need special gear over some computer monitor?
There was some news story on TV a while back showing someone trying to re-create physical brick-and-mortar stores in VR. Which misses the point that you go to brick and mortar stores to get something NOW rather than shipped, and/or see or try actual physical items in person. (cash too!) And when a company sells 100,000 different items, it has been easier for quite a while now to just go to a web page and type a keyword or two.
Well, VR porn, whatever, but is that what they are all spending their time on? :P
Of course, this is facebook, so obviously it must be something that tracks and otherwise zuckerizes dumbfucks.