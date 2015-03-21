Stories
US Claims Seller of Encrypted Phones Violated Racketeering and Drug Laws

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday March 16, @03:07AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the what-4th-amendment? dept.
Security Digital Liberty

AnonTechie writes:

US claims seller of encrypted phones violated racketeering and drug laws:

A US grand jury has indicted the CEO of a Canadian company that sells encrypted phones, alleging that he and an associate violated racketeering and drug laws. On Friday, the federal grand jury "returned an indictment against the Chief Executive Officer and an associate of the Canada-based firm Sky Global on charges that they knowingly and intentionally participated in a criminal enterprise that facilitated the transnational importation and distribution of narcotics through the sale and service of encrypted communications devices," the Department of Justice said in a press release.

Sky Global CEO Jean-Francois Eap and Thomas Herdman, a former distributor of Sky Global devices, were charged with a conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), a law designed to punish organized crime. They were also charged with a conspiracy to distribute illegal drugs and aiding and abetting. The racketeering and drug counts each carry maximum penalties of life in prison, the DOJ said. The US is seeking criminal convictions and forfeiture of "at least $100,000,000" worth of assets.

The indictment is available in this Motherboard article.

Soon all encryption will be illegal, the US Department of Justice considers encryption a crime and surprisingly, Canada apparently colluded with them.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2, Interesting) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday March 16, @03:29AM (3 children)

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Tuesday March 16, @03:29AM (#1124700) Homepage Journal

    And here we have a demonstration that both valid concerns and hysteria can be happening at the same time.

    Unless they have very solid evidence of pooling money, resources, or minds, the guy is going to walk easily on any RICO charges. Very possibly without a jury ever hearing any evidence. And if they do have evidence of such though, he should have known better, is a criminal, and deserves a conviction.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 16, @03:38AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 16, @03:38AM (#1124704)

      How is this any different than companies selling VPN service (encryption level not defined)? Both will 'accomplish' the same/similar - end to end encryption, if carrier chosen visely.
      Why are VPN providers not in the hot seat based on this claim?
      Is it because it is done via phones - not via internet - which most likely will use the exact same media to transfer - well, you could be on 3/4/5G only...

      • (Score: 1) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday March 16, @04:16AM

        by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Tuesday March 16, @04:16AM (#1124715) Homepage Journal

        The difference is in the goals. If there was actual collusion to help people break the law, he's guilty. Collusion, unlike what you may have heard of it recently, requires actual discussion on how to achieve an illegal end between whatever parties you want to accuse though. You have to present evidence of such if you want to convict someone. Which is why Trump's first impeachment was thrown out without trial; there was none.

    • (Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday March 16, @03:38AM

      by Arik (4543) on Tuesday March 16, @03:38AM (#1124705) Journal
      I'm all in favor of RICO. But it should be enforced equally to all. Congresscritters, military contractors, big pharma, and google/ms/apple/facebook shouldn't be getting exempted.
  • (Score: 3, Touché) by c0lo on Tuesday March 16, @03:46AM (3 children)

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday March 16, @03:46AM (#1124708) Journal

    March 10 - When Sky ECC fell, so too did Belgian crime lords [brusselstimes.com]

    While critics said that the majority of their users were criminals, Sky ECC defended their “strong belief in a right to privacy” and resisted cooperating with police and judicial authorities. Their website offered a 5 million USD (€4.2 million) prize to anyone who could crack its encryption.

    “We succeeded. We will send Sky ECC the account number of the federal police,” federal prosecutor Frédéric Van Leeuw told De Standaard.
    ...
    For almost a month, between 15 February and the beginning of this week, detectives in Belgium and the Netherlands read the messages live.

    Then on Tuesday, they launched the largest police operation to have ever taken place in Belgium. Around 1,600 police officers were deployed across the country in 200 raids, seizing 17 tons of cocaine, eight luxury cars, three cash machines, police uniforms, and €1.2 million in cash along with various firearms.

    Encrypted Phone Firm 'Sky': Someone Sold Compromised Versions of Our App [vice.com]

    Sky ECC suggests a complex phishing campaign can explain high-profile arrests the media reported Tuesday.
    ...
    Sky ECC is responding to media reports Tuesday that said law enforcement agencies had managed to crack Sky's communication platform at the end of last year, and authorities had obtained suspects' thought-to-be-secure messages in real-time. The company is claiming to Motherboard, essentially, that law enforcement or someone else advertised and sold phones loaded with counterfeit apps. Then, seemingly, law enforcement observed criminal activity on these compromised devices, allowing them to make the arrests that were reported Tuesday.

    How can honest criminals ever trust those agencies to play fair?

    Europol Credits Sweeping Arrests to Cracked Sky ECC Comms [threatpost.com]

    Sky ECC, which focuses on selling mobile phones with specialized, private communications, denies that the messages on its platform were decrypted. However, sweeping arrests across Belgium, France and the Netherlands reported by Europol, in coordination with those countries’ law-enforcement authorities, seem to indicate otherwise. And Europol said it’s not done with the collected data, which it hopes will lead to additional actions and prosecutions.

    ...

    Sky ECC refutes that messages were breached, posting a notice on its homepage saying, “Dutch police confirms that they are investigating a fake Sky ECC phone,” the company said. “This phone was developed by someone who has been passing themselves off as an official reseller for some years.”

    The reseller is called SKYECC.EU, and Sky ECC provided photos of the phone seized by Dutch authorities, for comparison to an authentic Sky ECC phone.

    “This ‘E.U.’ phone is not one of ours and is not sold by us,” says Jean-François Eap, CEO of Sky ECC. “We know that someone has been passing themselves off as an official reseller of Sky ECC for some time, and we have been trying to shut it down through legal channels for almost two years.”

    ...

    “On one hand, it’s hard to believe an organization like Europol would make a false claim or an overblown claim, yet that could be tactic used by them to push criminals into a less secure platform or one they have more hooks into,” Hoffman said. “On the other hand, the operators of Sky ECC would be facing the collapse of their entire business model if they had this issue, and it stands to reason they have done everything in their power to ensure the messaging remains secure.”

    The question is, how many Sky ECC customers are willing to gamble on whether Europol is bluffing? Or, will many just move on to another encrypted messaging service, similarly to when they migrated from EncroChat last summer?

    Tim Wade, who works at Vectra hunting cyberattackers, told Threatpost that law enforcement’s seizure or intercepting of private communications, for any purpose, should be viewed as a dangerous infringement on basic rights.

    “Private communication are essential for free and fair societies,” Wade said. “Sidestepping the validity of the claims about compromising Sky ECC, it’s critical that we recognize that criminals misusing encryption is a price worth paying to promote individual privacy, and enjoy the benefits that such privacy provides to our culture.”

    • (Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Tuesday March 16, @03:48AM (1 child)

      by Frosty Piss (4971) on Tuesday March 16, @03:48AM (#1124710)

      We should be able to moderate something “TL;DR” ...

      • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday March 16, @03:52AM

        by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday March 16, @03:52AM (#1124712) Journal

        Why do you complain, it's not even the first post (grin)

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday March 16, @04:02AM

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday March 16, @04:02AM (#1124714) Journal

      Police hacking your phone is legal in UK, folks.

      Judges refuse EncroChat defendants’ appeal to Supreme Court [computerweekly.com]

      Police have made more than 1,000 arrests in the UK after French investigators infected EncroChat phones around the world with a software “implant” that covertly harvested messages and data from tens of thousands of phones.
      ...
      Law enforcement agencies are prohibited by law from using evidence obtained through interception in criminal trials in the UK.

      But three Appeal Court judges found in February that communications from the EncroChat network had not been intercepted, but had been obtained through “equipment interference” – or hacking.

      The appeal hinged on Section 4 of the Investigatory Powers Act 2016, also known as the Snooper’s Charter, which applies different legal regimes to communications intercepted in “real time” and to data obtained through equipment interference.

