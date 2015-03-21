from the what-4th-amendment? dept.
US claims seller of encrypted phones violated racketeering and drug laws:
A US grand jury has indicted the CEO of a Canadian company that sells encrypted phones, alleging that he and an associate violated racketeering and drug laws. On Friday, the federal grand jury "returned an indictment against the Chief Executive Officer and an associate of the Canada-based firm Sky Global on charges that they knowingly and intentionally participated in a criminal enterprise that facilitated the transnational importation and distribution of narcotics through the sale and service of encrypted communications devices," the Department of Justice said in a press release.
Sky Global CEO Jean-Francois Eap and Thomas Herdman, a former distributor of Sky Global devices, were charged with a conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), a law designed to punish organized crime. They were also charged with a conspiracy to distribute illegal drugs and aiding and abetting. The racketeering and drug counts each carry maximum penalties of life in prison, the DOJ said. The US is seeking criminal convictions and forfeiture of "at least $100,000,000" worth of assets.
The indictment is available in this Motherboard article.
Soon all encryption will be illegal, the US Department of Justice considers encryption a crime and surprisingly, Canada apparently colluded with them.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday March 16, @03:29AM (3 children)
And here we have a demonstration that both valid concerns and hysteria can be happening at the same time.
Unless they have very solid evidence of pooling money, resources, or minds, the guy is going to walk easily on any RICO charges. Very possibly without a jury ever hearing any evidence. And if they do have evidence of such though, he should have known better, is a criminal, and deserves a conviction.
Name one time in human history where the group banning books and censoring speech were the good guys.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 16, @03:38AM (1 child)
How is this any different than companies selling VPN service (encryption level not defined)? Both will 'accomplish' the same/similar - end to end encryption, if carrier chosen visely.
Why are VPN providers not in the hot seat based on this claim?
Is it because it is done via phones - not via internet - which most likely will use the exact same media to transfer - well, you could be on 3/4/5G only...
(Score: 1) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday March 16, @04:16AM
The difference is in the goals. If there was actual collusion to help people break the law, he's guilty. Collusion, unlike what you may have heard of it recently, requires actual discussion on how to achieve an illegal end between whatever parties you want to accuse though. You have to present evidence of such if you want to convict someone. Which is why Trump's first impeachment was thrown out without trial; there was none.
Name one time in human history where the group banning books and censoring speech were the good guys.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday March 16, @03:38AM
If laughter is the best medicine, who are the best doctors?
(Score: 3, Touché) by c0lo on Tuesday March 16, @03:46AM (3 children)
March 10 - When Sky ECC fell, so too did Belgian crime lords [brusselstimes.com]
Encrypted Phone Firm 'Sky': Someone Sold Compromised Versions of Our App [vice.com]
How can honest criminals ever trust those agencies to play fair?
Europol Credits Sweeping Arrests to Cracked Sky ECC Comms [threatpost.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Tuesday March 16, @03:48AM (1 child)
We should be able to moderate something “TL;DR” ...
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday March 16, @03:52AM
Why do you complain, it's not even the first post (grin)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday March 16, @04:02AM
Police hacking your phone is legal in UK, folks.
Judges refuse EncroChat defendants’ appeal to Supreme Court [computerweekly.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0