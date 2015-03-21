from the unwanted-surprises dept.
“Shocking” genetic data suggest Ebola lurked in survivor for 5-6 years:
The Ebola viruses behind a new outbreak in Guinea are stunningly similar to viruses identified during the massive West Africa outbreak that spanned 2013 to 2016, according to a new genetic analysis. The finding suggests that virus may have silently persisted in a survivor for at least five years and that the current outbreak was sparked by that unlucky person, rather than a spillover from an animal reservoir.
In the genetic analysis posted online Friday, a group of international researchers report that Ebola viruses collected from the current outbreak in Guinea have only a dozen or so genetic differences from Ebola variants collected from the same area of Guinea in 2014. Based on what researchers know about the pace at which Ebola collects such genetic substitutions—its evolutionary rate—that number of accumulated differences should have totaled over 110 in that timespan, not 12.
Liberia on Alert for Ebola After Neighbouring Guinea Reports Outbreak:
Liberia has put health agencies on alert in the wake of an Ebola outbreak in neighboring Guinea, President George Weah announced Sunday.
"The President's instruction is intended to ensure Liberia acts proactively to avoid any epidemic situation, the kind the country witnessed in 2014", a press release read.
This comes a day after Guinean Health Minister Remy Lamah said that four people had died from the hemorrhagic fever in the town of Gouecke, close to Liberia's northeastern border.