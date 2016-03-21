WASHINGTON — The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency announced March 12 it awarded SEAKR Engineering a $60.4 million contract to develop a data processing system for satellites to operate autonomously.

SEAKR, based in Centennial, Colorado, was selected by DARPA in 2019 to develop the artificial brain of the agency's Blackjack satellite network. The new contract is for work to be completed by March 2022.

[...] The entire Blackjack constellation is projected to have as many as 20 satellites. DARPA has ordered 10 buses so far from Blue Canyon Technologies. Raytheon is providing missile warning infrared sensors. Lockheed Martin was selected as the satellite integrator.