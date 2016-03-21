IBM develops AI to invent new antibiotics – and it's made two already:
The IBM Research team created an AI system that's much faster at exploring the entire possibility space for molecular configurations. First, the researchers started with a model called a deep generative autoencoder, which essentially examines a range of peptide sequences, captures important information about their function and the molecules that make them up, and looks for similarities to other peptides.
Next, a system called Controlled Latent attribute Space Sampling (CLaSS) is applied. This system uses the data gathered and generates new peptide molecules with specific, desired properties. In this case, that's antimicrobial effectiveness.
But of course, the ability to kill bacteria isn't the only requirement for an antibiotic – it also needs to be safe for human use, and ideally work across a range of classes of bacteria. So the AI-generated molecules are then run through deep learning classifiers to weed out ineffective or toxic combinations.
Over the course of 48 days, the AI system identified, synthesized and experimented with 20 new antibiotic peptide candidates. Two of them in particular turned out to be particularly promising – they were highly potent against a range of bacteria from the two main classes (Gram-positive and Gram-negative), by punching holes in the bugs' outer membranes. In cell cultures and mouse tests, they also had low toxicity, and seemed very unlikely to lead to further drug resistance in E. coli.
Journal Reference:
Payel Das, Tom Sercu, Kahini Wadhawan, et al. Accelerated antimicrobial discovery via deep generative models and molecular dynamics simulations [open], Nature Biomedical Engineering (DOI: 10.1038/s41551-021-00689-x)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 16, @03:52PM
Shithead AC poster here. I got nuthin - this actually seems like a good idea.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday March 16, @04:09PM (1 child)
How much do teams such as this base their efforts on historical distributed computing?
Some of us have been doing distributed computing for a couple decades now. SETI@Home, Folding@Home, and all the BOINC projects. Millions of us around the world have been contributing computer time to dozens of projects.
It's great that IBM is making something newer, faster, and supposedly better. But, where was their starting point? How much did they rely on all that prior research into Alzheimers, cancers, AIDS, COVID, many communicable diseases, and so much more?
That doesn't even touch on all the computer science research that has advanced AI to current levels.
It would be cool to dig into a bibliography, and find that some project I contributed to was mentioned. Or, even a project that I didn't contribute to. That would still indicate that our efforts have been worthwhile.
These materials may have been attained through hacking.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 16, @04:19PM
Literally LOL at: "Some of us have been doing distributed computing for a couple decades now. SETI@Home"
That's like claiming you personally won the Cold War because you spent more of other people's money than the other guys did. The commies. Famous for spending other people's money AMIMOTHERFUCKINGRITE???