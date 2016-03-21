New regulations were approved under California's Consumer Privacy Acton Monday that will prohibit the use of so-called dark patterns — tricks deployed by websites or apps that seek to frustrate or bamboozle users into doing things they wouldn't normally do.
In a Monday press release, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the new regulations, approved by the state's Office of Administrative Law, and said that the updated restrictions will strengthen the landmark CCPA legislation approved in August 2020.
Imagine you're navigating a website or watching an in-app ad when you're suddenly redirected to a subscription page, even though you have no interest in whatever product is being marketed at you. Such tactics are what's known as "dark patterns" — underhanded strategies that rely on "confusing language or unnecessary steps such as forced clicking or scrolling through multiple screens or listening to why you shouldn't opt out of their data sale," according to an infographic provided by the California AG's office. The tactics are more widespread than you'd imagine, and banning them under the CCPA is a step towards ensuring that consumers are protected from deceptive business practices.
(Score: 3, Touché) by VacuumTube on Tuesday March 16, @06:30PM (1 child)
I'm glad to hear that California is doing something in the interest of consumers, since the federal government no longer seems to be interested in doing anything of the sort.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 16, @06:42PM
They should have called this bill the "Great Opening Almost Thwarting Surprise Edict" - waste of an opportunity if you ask me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 16, @07:05PM (1 child)
I remember some nerd with a blog came up with this term years ago, but it is a crap term.
Use something more descriptive.
(Score: 2) by http on Tuesday March 16, @07:10PM
Evil Patterns. Or, if you're hesitant to use the most useful term because it may have some dumb-ass theological connotations to those infected by religion(s), Malicious Patterns.
I browse at -1 when I have mod points. It's unsettling.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 16, @07:11PM (1 child)
Such vague legislation is a sure-fire abuse target.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday March 16, @07:23PM
That means it's perfect
But it's just outlawing redirection. Should apply to everyone, ISPs, etc.
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday March 16, @07:37PM
Please check one of the following options:
[_] No. Please DO NOT add me to the list of people to be excluded from being automatically enrolled in our special craptacular offer.
[_] Yes. Please DO add me to the list of people ineligible to not be excluded from not being enrolled in our special craptacular offer.
If you do not select one of the options, then default will automatically be selected for you.
Thank you for enrolling in our craptacular special offer!
How about this trick :
Upgrade to Window 10 Now!
Would you like to upgrade to Windows 10?
[x] Yes
[_] No
[_] Never
[_] Not even if you paid me
To upgrade to the wonderfulness of Windows 10, please do one of the following:
* Click any one of the option buttons, then click either OK or Cancel
-OR-
* Turn off this computer or abruptly disconnect its electrical power right now to be upgraded to Windows 10 the next time you start up!
Welcome to Windows 10! All the extreme speed and snappiness of Vista, plus the productive user interface of Windows 8!
Windows 10 is NOT Ransomware. But due to a new California law, Microsoft must provide this notice*.
This system has had Windows 10 installed.
To restore this system to a usable state, please send 3 Bitcoin to Microsoft.
*Windows 10 is not free as in freedom. Not free as in beer. It is free as in herpes.
Reminder: March is national procrastination week! PROCRASTINATE NOW! DON'T PUT IT OFF UNTIL LATER!