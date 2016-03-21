from the pikachu? dept.
Study examines fans of 'Game of Thrones' characters:
If you count yourself among those who lose themselves in the lives of fictional characters, scientists now have a better idea of how that happens.
Researchers found that the more immersed people tend to get into "becoming" a fictional character, the more they use the same part of the brain to think about the character as they do to think about themselves.
"When they think about a favorite fictional character, it appears similar in one part of the brain as when they are thinking about themselves," said Timothy Broom, lead author of the study and doctoral student in psychology at The Ohio State University.
The study was published online recently in the journal Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience.
The study involved scanning the brains of 19 self-described fans of the HBO series "Game of Thrones" while they thought about themselves, nine of their friends and nine characters from the series. (The characters were Bronn, Catelyn Stark, Cersei Lannister, Davos Seaworth, Jaime Lannister, Jon Snow, Petyr Baelish, Sandor Clegane and Ygritte.)
Participants reported which "Game of Thrones" character they felt closest to and liked the most.
[...] The findings help explain how fiction can have such a big impact on some people, said Dylan Wanger, co-author of the study and assistant professor of psychology at Ohio State.
Have you experienced this while immersed in playing games ? If yes, which fictional character do you identify with and why ?
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday March 16, @04:19PM (2 children)
You can easily lose yourself in a good book, if you have a quiet space and won't be interrupted. At least I could. That is not my life with a kid.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday March 16, @04:26PM
Question is does this apply to books? From the summary it seems to apply to people that watch the HBO tv-show and not necessarily reading the books, that said if they are "super fans" or whatever they will probably read the books to if that isn't to much of a hassle -- but then in what order did they do it? It might be different if you are sort of fed the images and not have to form them yourself as you read the book. It's one of those things I wondered regarding say LOTR. If you are old enough you probably read those books long before the movie trilogy so you had an idea etc of what each character was and how they looked (own imagination in combination with descriptions from the book) but after the movie is it more like people here Gandalf and they "see" Ian McKellen pop up in their mind. This is I guess one of the reasons I'm not overly fond of the movies, it's sort of ruining my own imagination and the images I formed from reading the book(s) and possibly watching that "awesome" cartoon version as a kid. Still Peter Jacksons vision collides with mine.