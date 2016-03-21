Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Encrypted Messaging App Signal Goes Down in China

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday March 17, @01:45AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Security

AnonTechie writes:

Encrypted Messaging App Signal Goes Down in China:

Signal, the popular encrypted messaging app, stopped working in China on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. The app is still available in the Apple App Store in China, according to Reuters, but it's not clear how much longer that might last.

The Chinese government has not made any announcement about Signal being blocked or banned in China, but Signal's website was unavailable in the country starting on Monday. Google's Play Store is unavailable in China, but Android users could previously download the app directly from Signal's website.

Signal did not immediately respond to questions emailed early Tuesday.

Text message verification codes for Signal are not working in China at the moment, according to users who are discussing the outage on Twitter, which would make new sign-ups for the service impossible for anyone using a phone number in mainland China. Some users were still able to access Signal if they turned on a VPN.

Also at The Washington Post.

Signal Home page.

Original Submission


«  Pandemic Drives Phone, Computer "Right-to-Repair" Bills
Encrypted Messaging App Signal Goes Down in China | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 17, @01:51AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 17, @01:51AM (#1125176)

    The left looks to China with envy.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 17, @03:05AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 17, @03:05AM (#1125209)

      And the right looks at them with greed.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 17, @03:13AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 17, @03:13AM (#1125214)

        And the MS-Teams users wonder when Microsoft is going to fix their login server.

(1)