Signal, the popular encrypted messaging app, stopped working in China on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. The app is still available in the Apple App Store in China, according to Reuters, but it's not clear how much longer that might last.

The Chinese government has not made any announcement about Signal being blocked or banned in China, but Signal's website was unavailable in the country starting on Monday. Google's Play Store is unavailable in China, but Android users could previously download the app directly from Signal's website.

Signal did not immediately respond to questions emailed early Tuesday.

Text message verification codes for Signal are not working in China at the moment, according to users who are discussing the outage on Twitter, which would make new sign-ups for the service impossible for anyone using a phone number in mainland China. Some users were still able to access Signal if they turned on a VPN.