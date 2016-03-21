The Microsoft Exchange vulnerabilities that allow hackers to take over Microsoft Exchange servers are under attack by no fewer than 10 advanced hacking groups, six of which began exploiting them before Microsoft released a patch, researchers reported Wednesday. That raises a vexing question: how did so many separate threat actors have working exploits before the security flaws became publicly known?

Researchers say that as many as 100,000 mail servers around the world have been compromised, with those for the European Banking Authority and Norwegian Parliament being disclosed in the past few days. Once attackers gain the ability to execute code on the servers, they install web shells, which are browser-based windows that provide a means for remotely issuing commands and executing code.

[...] The mystery is compounded by this: within a day of Microsoft issuing the patches, at least three more APTs joined the fray. A day later, another one was added to the mix. While it's possible that those four groups reverse-engineered the fixes, developed weaponized exploits, and deployed them at scale, those types of activities usually take time. A 24-hour window is on the short side.

There's no clear explanation for the mass exploitation by so many different groups, leaving researchers few alternatives other than to speculate.

[...] Of course, it's possible that the half-dozen APTs that exploited the vulnerabilities while they were still zero-days independently discovered the vulnerabilities and developed weaponized exploits. If that's the case, it's likely a first, and hopefully a last.