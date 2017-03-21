from the starting-over dept.
For the first time in years, someone is building a web browser from scratch:
For more than two decades, building a new web browser from scratch has been practically unheard of. But a small company called Ekioh has its reasons.
The Cambridge, U.K.-based company is developing a browser called Flow, and unlike the vast majority of browsers that have arrived in recent years, it's not based on Google's Chromium or Apple's WebKit open-source code. Instead, Flow is starting with a blank slate and building its own rendering engine. Its goal is to make web-based apps run smoothly even on cheap microcomputers such as the Raspberry Pi.
There's a reason companies don't do this anymore: Experts say building new browsers isn't worth the trouble when anyone can just modify the work that Apple and Google are doing. But if Flow succeeds, it could rethink the way we browse the web and open the door to cheaper gadgets. That at least seems like a goal worth pursuing.
"It's a huge task, but if you want something which is very small and very fast, you typically can't start with one of the other engines," says Stephen Reeder, Ekioh's commercial director.
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Wednesday March 17, @11:49AM (1 child)
Sadly I think I know how this story ends: They give up in a year or so.
I really, really hope they succeed. But, time will tell.
“Man is not a rational animal; he is a rationalizing animal.” ― Robert A. Heinlein
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 17, @12:10PM
and if their name has any traction at the time it dies, its corpse will be injected with chromium by some asshat to monetise the few fans it has.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 17, @12:00PM
Article said:
I think it's impossible for a browser to support ALL the Web and not end up slow and bloated. The standards are many and all interactivity is controlled by Javascript, an interpreted language. You are never going to get high performance from the Web -- not unless you go back to HTML 1.0
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Wednesday March 17, @12:10PM
Good luck getting anything other than a blank page on the "modern" web if you are not bug-for-bug compatible with Google Chrome, which changes on a day to day basis.
Also, how far are you going to get running on small computers when every web site already requires the ability to run an over 9000 Petabyte set of script files?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 17, @12:11PM
If Google even thinks Flow could succeed as a viable competitor platform, they will propose a massive nigh-unimplementable amendment to the W3C standards (purposefully crafted to break Flow's models), implement it themselves in Chrome thus presenting it as a fiat-acompli and nipping the competition in the bud.
The more likely long term option is that the "web", that the web browser collapses under its own weight and users move on to a newer, faster, more fun platform on the internet.