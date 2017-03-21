from the employees-vs-employers? dept.
Spain to launch trial of four-day working week:
Spain could become one of the first countries in the world to trial the four-day working week after the government agreed to launch a modest pilot project for companies interested in the idea.
Earlier this year, the small leftwing Spanish party Más País announced that the government had accepted its proposal to test out the idea. Talks have since been held, with the next meeting expected to take place in the coming weeks.
"With the four-day work week (32 hours), we're launching into the real debate of our times," said Iñigo Errejón of Más País on Twitter. "It's an idea whose time has come."
From New Zealand to Germany, the idea has been steadily gaining ground globally. Hailed by its proponents as a means to increase productivity, improve the mental health of workers and fight climate change, the proposal has taken on new significance as the pandemic sharpens issues around wellbeing, burnout and work-life balance.
Leftwing parties in Spain – where a 44-day strike in Barcelona in 1919 resulted in the country becoming one of the first in western Europe to adopt the eight-hour workday – have seized on the idea. "Spain is one of the countries where workers put in more hours than the European average. But we're not among the most productive countries," said Errejón. "I maintain that working more hours does not mean working better."
While the exact details of the pilot will be hashed out with the government, his party has proposed a three-year, €50m project that would allow companies to trial reduced hours with minimal risk. The costs of a company's foray into the four-day work week, for example, could be covered at 100% the first year, 50% the second year and 33% the third year.
"With these figures, we calculate that we could have around 200 companies participate, with a total of anywhere from 3,000 to 6,000 workers," said Héctor Tejero of Más País. "The only red lines are that we want to see a true reduction of working hours and no loss of salary or jobs."
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Wednesday March 17, @02:36PM
First came the Spanish flu eating away at our working hours. Now it's this Chinese COVID stealing a whole day of work!
They took our jobs! [youtube.com]
sorry I have a cold
compiling...
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday March 17, @02:48PM (1 child)
Just as soon as the siesta is over.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 17, @03:16PM
Siesta is LONG, LONG gone.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 17, @02:51PM
But how will bosses keep peons in check when we give them time for free thought...
Oh wait, this is Spain, not the Exploitative States of America
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 17, @02:58PM
>> "Spain is one of the countries where workers put in more hours than the European average. But we're not among the most productive countries," said Errejón. "I maintain that working more hours does not mean working better."
Another explanation is that Spics are unproductive layabouts.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday March 17, @03:09PM
Given that distinctive problem, I would be asking "What is Spain doing wrong?" not dig the hole deeper. Why devalue human labor even more? Why force people to work multiple jobs in order to better their lives? Why give more handouts to government-employed parasites (government workers being one of the few classes of people likely to benefit from these rules)? It takes a peculiarly brazen, willful blindness to ignore the problems that have been caused over many decades and do more of the actions that caused those problems.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 17, @03:20PM
Labor laws in Spain are very rigid. It is quite hard to fire someone, therefore, companies are very reluctant to hire because they will be stuck with you if you are no good or even if job conditions change and they need to reduce hours or employees. This is awful for young people because it makes it hard to get a job. Companies would rather work their existing employees harder (longer) than risk taking on new employees.