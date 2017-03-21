from the parlez-vous-Noûs dept.
Who is Camille Noûs, the fictitious French researcher with nearly 200 papers?:
Camille Noûs first appeared on the research scene 1 year ago, as a signatory to an open letter protesting French science policy. Since then, Noûs has been an author on 180 journal papers, in fields as disparate as astrophysics, molecular biology, and ecology, and is racking up citations.
But Noûs is not a real person. The name—intentionally added to papers, sometimes without the knowledge of journal editors—is meant to personify collective efforts in science and to protest individualism, according to RogueESR, a French research advocacy group that dreamed up the character. But the campaign is naïve and ethically questionable, says Lisa Rasmussen, a bioethicist at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte. It flouts the basic principle of taking responsibility alongside the credit of authorship, she says. And some journal editors are balking at going along with the protest.
RogueESR has spent the past year protesting a French research reform law that introduced new types of temporary research jobs. The group, which has no formal leader, says the changes threaten academic freedom and job security, and that the law's focus on metric-based research evaluation—such as numbers of publications or citations—emphasizes individual accomplishment too much and is damaging to the research culture.
Amid the protests, members of RogueESR had a subversive idea: What if they slipped a fictitious researcher in their author lists? "Hundreds of articles will make this name the top author on the planet," they wrote in a newsletter, "with the consequence of distorting certain bibliometric statistics and demonstrating the absurdity of individual quantitative assessment."
[...] This potential for corrections raises another problem, Rasmussen says: Students or early-career researchers who go along with senior authors' enthusiasm for Noûs might face a correction or even retraction. "That's going to be with them for the rest of their career," she says.
RogueESR did not initially offer guidance on transparency with editors, but now explicitly encourages authors to tell editors what Noûs stands for. Many editors of French journals are OK with the idea, says RogueESR's spokesperson, but international journals have been a harder sell.
They eat frog legs and smelly cheese, make up authors for journal papers, and allow Muslims to take over their country... and they wonder why they get no respect.
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
It's a bit too obvious - but there needs to be some kind of signal like hostages give when they make statement under duress "agreeing" that the US is Satan and all killings in the name of the socialist republic of Gamibia are valid.
Adding fictitious authors seems relatively easy (the gift authors will never read it) however you do lay yourself open to retribution later when they get suspicious.
There's nothing a lazy non-contributing senior author likes more than inflicting discipline on the juniors to demonstrate his high standards.
Sure looks like Research Gate took the bait,
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Camille-Nous-2 [researchgate.net]
But they only found 34 publications (with very widely ranging topics!)
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Camille-Nous-2/publications [researchgate.net]
Why don't we have a -1 Incomprehensible mod?
Based on the last eight issues of 'The Daily Victim' I think ACs should NOT be authoring science papers.
I'm waiting for someone to legally change their name to Camille Noûs. You will be heralded as some kind of renaissance-man (or woman in this case) and it should be an instantly tenured position, after all you are publishing hundreds of papers in cross-field topics. Next stop academic superstardom!
So is Noûs the head writer or just something they slap on at the end? As in in a multi-author-paper is the citation then Noûs et. al. ?
Also I do hope that they checked so there wasn't or isn't a real person with that name. It could be very awkward if some poor woman just got academically screwed.
Still as a concept I do find it a bit weird. Sounds like this is what you would do if you want to get into some kind of smear-campaign or war with some other researchers and you want to shit-talk their work in your papers without giving your own name. I get the whole protest bit but still it's weird.
That said there are papers published every year where people don't claim or want credit for their work either, usually due to the topic or results being controversial or they can't agree with the collaborative effort or the papers conclusions, or more often then not that the papers conclusions are conclusions by consensus which they can't agree with.
That said if you are giving credits to someone for no work or no responsibility couldn't I just start a Patreon account and charge people $10 a month to be added as authors on all things I work on? After all they would have contributed more to the work then Camille Noûs ever did.
It could be a dude. Camille Saint-Saëns was one (probably, my assumption is based on the beard).