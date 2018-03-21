Stories
Gig Economy: Europe Tells Companies to Negotiate With Workers or Face New Laws

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for c0lo:

Gig economy: Europe tells companies to negotiate with workers or face new laws:

Europe's lawmakers have a message for "gig-economy" companies—get negotiating with unions and other workers' representatives, or face new EU-wide legislation.

On Wednesday, the European Commission launched an initial consultation on improving working conditions for people who provide services through digital platforms such as Uber and Deliveroo. It said the COVID-19 pandemic had highlighted both the value of such services and the "vulnerable situation" of those offering them, putting the health and safety of delivery people, for instance, at risk.

This six-week consultation is meant for what the Commission calls "social partners," or representatives of labor and management. The EU's executive body would like these representatives to offer their views on the "need and direction" of possible EU legislation.

If these social partners don't then start negotiations among themselves on issues such as employment status, benefits, and automated management, the Commission will consult with them again on the content of a new law. And if that doesn't get them to the table, the Commission will formally propose the law by the end of the year.

"The digital age opens up great opportunities for businesses, consumers, and citizens. Platforms can help people to find new jobs and explore new business ideas," said Margrethe Vestager, the Commission's digital chief, in a statement. "At the same time we must ensure that our European values are well integrated in the digital economy. We need to make sure that these new forms of work remain sustainable and fair."

Original Submission


    companies buy their way out of it through propositions.

