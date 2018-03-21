Microsoft fixes Office issue causing memory, disk space errors:
Microsoft has addressed a known issue causing memory or disk space errors when opening some documents using Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, or other Microsoft Office apps.
This known issue only affects customers who have installed Microsoft Office apps from the Microsoft Store and are trying to open an Office document that triggers the Protected View feature.
Protected View is an Office feature that opens documents in read-only mode and disables most editing functions for documents received as email attachments or opened from an unsafe location (the Internet, someone else's OneDrive storage, etc.).
Users encountering this issue will see a "Microsoft Excel cannot open or save any more documents because there is not enough available memory or disk space" error.
Microsoft has resolved the issue using Known Issue Rollback (KIR), a Windows 10 capability Redmond uses to revert buggy non-security fixes delivered through Windows Update.
The fix is rolling out to all affected customers, but it might take up to 24 hours to propagate to all non-managed Windows systems.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Thursday March 18, @01:26PM (4 children)
Haven't used MS-Office in a long time... Is there somewhere else to get it besides the Microsoft Store? I do recall they still sell a non-subscription version, but I have not seen office available elsewhere. I'd kill to get a proper non-subscription version on physical media again that does not require their stupid "store" or a MS account.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 18, @01:33PM
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday March 18, @01:57PM
Probably not dumb at all. Do they even sell physical copies anymore? Last time I saw it was in one of those big home electronics/appliances stores and I think those boxes are just empty or contain a paper telling you to go to some URL and download it and a serial number. None of those big boxes with a big printed manual anymore.
I don't think there is any standalone DVD anymore that doesn't require net access to register. But I'm not sure. That is if you are not somehow relegated to just run Office 365 or whatever the stupid subscription service is called again.
Perhaps there are some old versions still in boxes on like ebay or something, that or you get to get one of the little niche office alternatives but I don't think they come stand alone either.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 18, @02:01PM
Install an older VL version from an MSDN iso.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday March 18, @02:21PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 18, @01:55PM (1 child)
In the old days, there was this thing called beta testing.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday March 18, @02:25PM
In the even older days there was this thing called alpha testing that happened before beta testing.
Beta testing originally meant that the product was very close to being able to sell.
Managers, being managers, latched on to that term and gradually caused its meaning to be what alpha testing once meant. So now beta testing meant it might blow up in your face.
So . . . some companies introduced "gamma testing". But that didn't seem to take off.
Why or why can't managers and marketing let terms keep their meanings without constantly trying to distort those meanings by stretching the truth to deceive people into buying something that is not quite what they say it is?
