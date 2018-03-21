Microsoft has addressed a known issue causing memory or disk space errors when opening some documents using Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, or other Microsoft Office apps.

This known issue only affects customers who have installed Microsoft Office apps from the Microsoft Store and are trying to open an Office document that triggers the Protected View feature.

Protected View is an Office feature that opens documents in read-only mode and disables most editing functions for documents received as email attachments or opened from an unsafe location (the Internet, someone else's OneDrive storage, etc.).

Users encountering this issue will see a "Microsoft Excel cannot open or save any more documents because there is not enough available memory or disk space" error.

Microsoft has resolved the issue using Known Issue Rollback (KIR), a Windows 10 capability Redmond uses to revert buggy non-security fixes delivered through Windows Update.

The fix is rolling out to all affected customers, but it might take up to 24 hours to propagate to all non-managed Windows systems.