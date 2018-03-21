Look, I'll level with you: reviewing a GPU amidst a global chip shortage is ludicrous enough to count as dark comedy. Your ability to buy new, higher-end GPUs from either Nvidia or AMD has been hamstrung for months—a fact borne out by their very low ranks on Steam's gaming PC stats gathered around the world.

As of press time, AMD's latest "Big Navi" GPUs barely make a ripple in Steam's list. That's arguably a matter of timing, with their November 2020 launch coming two months after Nvidia began shipping its own 3000-series GPUs. But how much is that compounded by low supplies and shopping bots? AMD isn't saying, and on the eve of the Radeon RX 6700's launch, the first in its "Little Navi" line, the company's assurances aren't entirely comforting.