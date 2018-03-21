Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

$5 Billion Class Action Lawsuit Against Google for "Incognito Mode" Tracking Will Move Forward

posted by martyb on Thursday March 18, @11:03PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the watching-the-watchers dept.
Techonomics Digital Liberty

takyon writes:

Google to Face $5B Lawsuit Over Tracking Users in Incognito Mode

Google Chrome's Incognito Mode is at the forefront of a $5 billion class-action lawsuit which alleges users are being tracked during private browsing sessions.

The lawsuit alleges Google is in violation of wiretapping and privacy laws for intercepting, tracking, and collecting communications when Chrome's Incognito mode is in use.

Google has been trying to get the lawsuit dismissed since it was filed last June. A federal judge ruled the lawsuit must go forward.

In the judge's ruling it's stated Google does not adequately inform users that their data can be collected in Incognito mode.

Also at Ars Technica and Wccftech.

Original Submission


«  Lightning Strikes Played Vital Role in Origins of Life on Earth
$5 Billion Class Action Lawsuit Against Google for "Incognito Mode" Tracking Will Move Forward | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday March 18, @11:18PM (1 child)

    by Freeman (732) on Thursday March 18, @11:18PM (#1126022) Journal

    From a newly opened google chrome tab:

    Now you can browse privately, and other people who use this device won’t see your activity. However, downloads and bookmarks will be saved. Learn more

    Chrome won’t save the following information:
    Your browsing history
    Cookies and site data
    Information entered in forms
    Your activity might still be visible to:
    Websites you visit
    Your employer or school
    Your internet service provider
    Block third-party cookies
    When on, sites can't use cookies that track you across the web. Features on some sites may break.

    --
    "I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11

    • (Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday March 18, @11:22PM

      by Freeman (732) on Thursday March 18, @11:22PM (#1126027) Journal

      I meant to say from a newly opened "Incognito Mode" Google Chrome tab.

      --
      "I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by Gaaark on Thursday March 18, @11:21PM (2 children)

    by Gaaark (41) on Thursday March 18, @11:21PM (#1126026) Journal

    where do we collect? how much? and will it be 10 years from now? will pigs be flying by then?

    --
    --- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---

    • (Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday March 18, @11:24PM (1 child)

      by Freeman (732) on Thursday March 18, @11:24PM (#1126031) Journal

      Worry not, the lawyer fees will hoover up 1/2 that and the rest will be parceled out by $0.50 Google Play Store credits.

      --
      "I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 18, @11:31PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 18, @11:31PM (#1126037)

        I'm hopign for a $5 paypal credit.

(1)