Google to Face $5B Lawsuit Over Tracking Users in Incognito Mode
Google Chrome's Incognito Mode is at the forefront of a $5 billion class-action lawsuit which alleges users are being tracked during private browsing sessions.
The lawsuit alleges Google is in violation of wiretapping and privacy laws for intercepting, tracking, and collecting communications when Chrome's Incognito mode is in use.
Google has been trying to get the lawsuit dismissed since it was filed last June. A federal judge ruled the lawsuit must go forward.
In the judge's ruling it's stated Google does not adequately inform users that their data can be collected in Incognito mode.
Also at Ars Technica and Wccftech.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday March 18, @11:18PM (1 child)
From a newly opened google chrome tab:
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday March 18, @11:22PM
I meant to say from a newly opened "Incognito Mode" Google Chrome tab.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Gaaark on Thursday March 18, @11:21PM (2 children)
where do we collect? how much? and will it be 10 years from now? will pigs be flying by then?
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday March 18, @11:24PM (1 child)
Worry not, the lawyer fees will hoover up 1/2 that and the rest will be parceled out by $0.50 Google Play Store credits.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 18, @11:31PM
I'm hopign for a $5 paypal credit.