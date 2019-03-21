Stories
Facebook Shows off Mind-Reading Technology it Hopes to Use One Day

from the at-present-it-only-READS-your-mind dept.
DannyB writes:

Facebook shows off mind-reading technology it hopes to use one day with smart glasses:

Facebook has unveiled its mind-reading wrist device and an augmented reality keyboard that would allow users to replace the mouse and keyboard in future hardware products.

[...] The wrist device is capable of reading neurological signals sent from a users’ brain down to their hands. It could theoretically read these signals to get a sense of what a user wants to do and replicate the action in a virtual or augmented reality environment.

“You actually have more of your brain dedicated to controlling your wrist than any other part of your body, probably twice as many neurons controlling your wrist and the movement of your hands than is actually dedicated to your mouth for feeding and for speech,” said TR Reardon, director of research science at Facebook Reality Labs.

The Facebook researchers demonstrated “force” actions where a user could pinch with their fingers in real life to hold and control virtual, far-away objects in augmented reality. The name of the action is a reference to the Star Wars franchise where certain characters can use the Force to control and move people or objects that are far away from them.

[...] Additionally, the company demonstrated electromyography wristbands that users could wear to type on any surface as though they were typing on a physical keyboard. Though there’s no keyboard [...]

Facebook’s development of these technologies comes as the company prepares to release its first smart-glasses later this year.

Users everywhere cheer that Facebook will be able to know whatever they are doing with their wrists and simulate it in a virtual world.

  by leon_the_cat on Friday March 19, @09:14AM

    by leon_the_cat (10052) on Friday March 19, @09:14AM (#1126162) Journal

    also facebook is great!

  by FatPhil on Friday March 19, @09:49AM

    by FatPhil (863) <pc-soylentNO@SPAMasdf.fi> on Friday March 19, @09:49AM (#1126167) Homepage
    https://www.theguardian.com/technology/video/2012/jun/27/rock-paper-scissors-robot-video
  by Nuke on Friday March 19, @12:45PM

    by Nuke (3162) on Friday March 19, @12:45PM (#1126183)

    It could theoretically read these signals to get a sense of what a user wants

    NSFW then.

  by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 19, @01:03PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 19, @01:03PM (#1126189)

    So I don't normally point these things out, but...

    The wrist device is capable of reading neurological signals sent from a users’ brain down to their hands.

    and

    company prepares to release its first smart-glasses

    Compare to Revelation 14:9-10:

    If any man ... receive his mark in his forehead, or in his hand - the same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God...

    They read TMB's mind... they found - "Boobs".

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 19, @01:12PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 19, @01:12PM (#1126197)

      a couple of comments:

      1. fuck the bible.

      2. if TMB's mind has boobs in it, I say good for TMB, we have something in common. since Azuma is gay, I assume this is also something that she has in common with TMB.

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 19, @01:16PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 19, @01:16PM (#1126200)

      Mmmm.... wine of the wrath of God. But Muzzies aren't allowed alcohol so can they use this technology with impunity?

  by Mojibake Tengu on Friday March 19, @01:27PM

    by Mojibake Tengu (8598) on Friday March 19, @01:27PM (#1126208) Journal

    read these signals to get a sense of what a user wants to do and replicate the action in a virtual or augmented reality environment

    Nice one. Facebook will be pushing smart buttons on a voting machine for you next time.

    Now just implement real electric shock by virtual pinching, put it into compulsory Freedom Bracelets1 and it's complete, forever.

    [1] https://katehon.com/en/news/israel-passes-law-mandate-freedom-tracking-bracelets [katehon.com]

  by stretch611 on Friday March 19, @02:06PM

    by stretch611 (6199) Subscriber Badge on Friday March 19, @02:06PM (#1126242)

    Users everywhere cheer that Facebook will be able to know whatever they are doing with their wrists and simulate it in a virtual world.

    fap... fap... fap...

