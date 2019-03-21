from the at-present-it-only-READS-your-mind dept.
Facebook shows off mind-reading technology it hopes to use one day with smart glasses:
Facebook has unveiled its mind-reading wrist device and an augmented reality keyboard that would allow users to replace the mouse and keyboard in future hardware products.
[...] The wrist device is capable of reading neurological signals sent from a users’ brain down to their hands. It could theoretically read these signals to get a sense of what a user wants to do and replicate the action in a virtual or augmented reality environment.
“You actually have more of your brain dedicated to controlling your wrist than any other part of your body, probably twice as many neurons controlling your wrist and the movement of your hands than is actually dedicated to your mouth for feeding and for speech,” said TR Reardon, director of research science at Facebook Reality Labs.
The Facebook researchers demonstrated “force” actions where a user could pinch with their fingers in real life to hold and control virtual, far-away objects in augmented reality. The name of the action is a reference to the Star Wars franchise where certain characters can use the Force to control and move people or objects that are far away from them.
[...] Additionally, the company demonstrated electromyography wristbands that users could wear to type on any surface as though they were typing on a physical keyboard. Though there’s no keyboard [...]
Facebook’s development of these technologies comes as the company prepares to release its first smart-glasses later this year.
Users everywhere cheer that Facebook will be able to know whatever they are doing with their wrists and simulate it in a virtual world.
(Score: 2) by leon_the_cat on Friday March 19, @09:14AM (3 children)
also facebook is great!
(Score: 2) by leon_the_cat on Friday March 19, @09:18AM
Some documentaries
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_mindcon20.htm [bibliotecapleyades.net]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday March 19, @11:18AM
It's not great until it offers a full haptic bodysuit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 19, @01:43PM
If I wrote my mind about FB, on FB...I'd probably get banned.
Good thing I don't have a FB account (although those bastards probably know a few things about me).
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Friday March 19, @09:49AM
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Friday March 19, @12:45PM
NSFW then.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 19, @01:03PM (2 children)
So I don't normally point these things out, but...
and
Compare to Revelation 14:9-10:
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 19, @01:12PM
a couple of comments:
2. if TMB's mind has boobs in it, I say good for TMB, we have something in common. since Azuma is gay, I assume this is also something that she has in common with TMB.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 19, @01:16PM
(Score: 3, Touché) by Mojibake Tengu on Friday March 19, @01:27PM
Nice one. Facebook will be pushing smart buttons on a voting machine for you next time.
Now just implement real electric shock by virtual pinching, put it into compulsory Freedom Bracelets1 and it's complete, forever.
[1] https://katehon.com/en/news/israel-passes-law-mandate-freedom-tracking-bracelets [katehon.com]
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Friday March 19, @02:06PM
