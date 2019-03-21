from the privatize-the-profits-and-socialize-the-costs dept.
Energy companies have left Colorado with billions of dollars in oil and gas cleanup:
When an oil or gas well reaches the end of its lifespan, it must be plugged. If it isn’t, the well might leak toxic chemicals into groundwater and spew methane, carbon dioxide, and other pollutants into the atmosphere for years on end.
But plugging a well is no simple task: Cement must be pumped down into it to block the opening, and the tubes connecting it to tanks or pipelines must be removed, along with all the other onsite equipment. Then the top of the well has to be chopped off near the surface and plugged again, and the area around the rig must be cleaned up.
There are nearly 60,000 unplugged wells in Colorado in need of this treatment—each costing $140,000 on average, according to the Carbon Tracker, a climate think tank, in a new report that analyzes oil and gas permitting data. Plugging this many wells will cost a lot —more than $8 billion, the report found.
Companies that drill wells in Colorado are legally required to pay for plugging them. They do so in the form of bonds, which the state can call on to pay for the plugging. But as it stands today, Colorado has only about $185 million from industry—just 2 percent of the estimated cleanup bill, according to the new study. The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) assumes an average cost of $82,500 per well—lower than the Carbon Tracker’s figure, which factors in issues like well depth. But even using the state’s more conservative number, the overall cleanup would cost nearly $5 billion, of which the money currently available from energy companies would cover less than 5 percent.
[...] How to handle this looming liability remains an open question, said John Messner, a COGCC Commissioner. The rulemaking process is still in its early stages and will take months. The commission is asking stakeholders of all kinds—industry, local governments, environmental groups and more—to submit suggestions and opinions to the commission. There are several different methods for how best to reform the process, Messner said. That might involve leaving the current structure in place, while increasing the bond amounts, including on individual well bonds. It might mean a revamped tiered system, where more prolific producers pay more, or a different fee structure based on the number of drilled wells. Messner mentioned the option of a bond pool, where companies pay into a communal cleanup fund and, at least in theory, provide industry-wide insurance to guard against companies defaulting on cleanup obligations. Messner stressed that no formal decisions have been made and that the final rule could involve some combination of these and other tools.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 19, @11:33AM
Maybe if it doesn't produce enough to be economically viable, it might still power a home with gas?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by legont on Friday March 19, @12:37PM (2 children)
They mine what's there then default on cleanup bills and go bankrupt. Most of the US mining industry is built on this simple idea.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by driverless on Friday March 19, @01:05PM
That's why cleanup bonds were introduced. Unfortunately the oil/mining industry got them watered down to the point where they're totally ineffective, as per the original article. And now that it's becoming harder and harder to ignore the problem, it's also too late to make any effective changes.
(Score: 2) by ilsa on Friday March 19, @01:59PM
They introduced legislation that says student loans are not absolved if people go bankrupt. If they can do that to students, they can do that to companies. If companies try to work around it, then the management goes to jail and investors are on the hook.
There's no excuse for this.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 19, @01:10PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday March 19, @02:08PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 19, @01:14PM
tfl also has a bubble chart that shows a dozen or so states with this problem. Oklahoma and Texas are by far the worst in this respect. It also mentions stripper wells (lower producing, marginally productive).
Here's a story from PA with some additional cost info, http://vpasec.org/wells/owplugging.html [vpasec.org]
Drillers have been walking away from their responsibility for the last 150+ years...
(Score: 2) by cmdrklarg on Friday March 19, @01:41PM (3 children)
This is your standard privatizing the profits while socializing the costs.
These companies need to be required to plug them, not just (not) pay for them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 19, @01:47PM (1 child)
Right. In nationalized oil industries, this sort of thing never happens. (eye roll)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 19, @01:58PM
No one said anything about nationalizing the oil industry, have you checked your knee jerk reactions recently?
Now we know how much damage can be caused by an unplugged well. The right thing to do is to include this cost along with the many other (mostly hidden) government subsidies granted to the oil and gas industry over the years, so the accounting is visible.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday March 19, @01:59PM
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Barenflimski on Friday March 19, @02:08PM (1 child)
I used to live next to an older pump, but still a type used all over the state today. To prevent blowouts, they have a little pressure relief valve. These wells are all naturally under pressure. The relief valve would bounce between about 5psi and 11psi 24/7 over the life of the well while releasing benzene, methane, propane and a few other goodies, straight into the air. The well I lived next to was about 40 years old. While this isn't a huge amount from one well, if you multiply that times the hundreds of thousands of wells across the state it all ads up. These gasses can also pool in lower dips in the terrain when the wind isn't blowing. Again, not normally an issue, until those dips are filled with neighborhoods and basements. You don't want to breath benzene daily for 40 years.
We've flown drones over these wells before that can image the gasses coming out of them. We never found one that didn't leak, and rarely was it all coming from these relief valves. We would commonly find fairly large leaks coming out of the pipes that lead into the ground. Needless to say, the gas companies were not keen on us publicly releasing the images and accompanying data.
Another fun fact about these wells is that they also pump up petroleum jelly. Most have what I call a spooge valve that empties into a bucket on the side of the compressor. The buckets are all full of flammable (cuz yes, I tried) goo. When you light it you get an almost invisible flame that has tinges of blue. I've found everything from mice to birds in these containers. Again, not a huge issue, but the point is that these things are far from "clean."
This site -> https://www.bouldair.com/boulder.htm [bouldair.com] - Shows the levels of Methane in the air. Updates are posted hourly.
Every time the wind blow in from the plains (northeast/east) you get a major uptick in methane. If you look on a map, the major gas fields are all northeast/east of this site. This data does not discriminate between abandoned wells and current wells.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday March 19, @02:24PM
Breathe a high enough concentration and you won't get to live 40 years. Problem solved!