Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Elon Musk Wants to Send a Starship to Orbit as Soon as July

posted by martyb on Friday March 19, @04:31PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the It's-the-getting-it-back-down-safely-thing... dept.
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

Elon Musk wants to send a Starship to orbit as soon as July:

SpaceX is targeting July to take its next big step on the path toward Mars. That's when Elon Musk says he hopes to launch a Starship prototype that includes the "full stack" of the main spacecraft riding atop the company's new Super Heavy rocket booster.

Stripped-down Starship prototypes with three Raptor engines have made a series of three high-altitude flights over the past four months. All these flights have ended in dramatic explosions and none have yet taken a Starship beyond Earth's atmosphere.

A full-stack flight would likely be the first attempt at sending a Starship prototype to orbit. On Tuesday, Musk confirmed a timeline, first reported by NASASpaceflight.com, that has SpaceX targeting a first full-stack flight by July.

Original Submission


«  The Bald Truth: Altered Cell Divisions Cause Hair Thinning
Elon Musk Wants to Send a Starship to Orbit as Soon as July | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 19, @04:41PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 19, @04:41PM (#1126338)

    Stay in basement in July.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 19, @05:23PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 19, @05:23PM (#1126359)
    So even a huge failure is a success.
(1)