Elon Musk wants to send a Starship to orbit as soon as July:
SpaceX is targeting July to take its next big step on the path toward Mars. That's when Elon Musk says he hopes to launch a Starship prototype that includes the "full stack" of the main spacecraft riding atop the company's new Super Heavy rocket booster.
Stripped-down Starship prototypes with three Raptor engines have made a series of three high-altitude flights over the past four months. All these flights have ended in dramatic explosions and none have yet taken a Starship beyond Earth's atmosphere.
A full-stack flight would likely be the first attempt at sending a Starship prototype to orbit. On Tuesday, Musk confirmed a timeline, first reported by NASASpaceflight.com, that has SpaceX targeting a first full-stack flight by July.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 19, @04:41PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 19, @05:11PM
(Score: 2) by pe1rxq on Friday March 19, @05:15PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 19, @05:23PM