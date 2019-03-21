from the trololololo dept.
Back in November 2020, the NATO Stratgic Communications Center of Excellence in Riga, Latvia published an analysis of the coordinated online harassment of Finnish government ministers. The conclusion is that the attacks and astroturfing are largely free from automated activity, aka bots. The report includes statistics, lots of analysis, and several illustrative graphs. The main topics triggering the online abuse were the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, immigration, EU relations, and social policies. Finland is not a NATO member but the lessons learned from studying the coordinated harrassment can be generalized to the alliance.
This report is informed by the findings of three recent Finnish studies, one of which investigated the extent and effects of online hate speech against politicians while the other two studied the use of bots to influence political discourse during the 2019 Finnish parliamentary eleections. The first study released by the research branch of the Finnish govenment in Novemeber 2019, found that a third of municipal decision-makers and nearly half of all membes of Finnish Parliament have been subjected to hate speech online.
[...] As social media platforms continue to grow in political importance, so does their use as a means for engaging with and criticising individual government officials with little or no consequences. An additional aim of our study was to determine the role, if any, bot accounts play in disseminating abusive messages, and whether such bot activity displayed characteristics of coordination. Based on previous Finnish studies analysing the impact of bots during election periods, we hypothesised that we would observe low levels of automation and coordination. Our findings confirmed this theory; our algorithm attributed less than 3% of abusive messages to bot-like accounts. However, the more significant finding was that over half of abusive messages were sent by anonymous accounts. Anonymity erases accountability online. This can have the effect of emboldening users to voice their dissatisfaction with ministers through unfiltered, abusive messages. It is possible for people to operate many anonymous accounts. However, our data do not show clear patterns indicating single users sending abusive messaging from multiple fake accounts. The unfortunate conclusion is that much of the offensive, sexually explicit, expletive-filled abuse targeting government officials is written and published by individuals.
The data was collected from March 2020 through July 2020. The report defines "hate speech" early on and categorizes it into generalized or directed, implicit or explicit. Quite a bit of material is devoted to the algorithms used to collect the data and to help do the analysis. Despite taking digs at "anonymity", which is sometimes agitated against by a key NATO member, and including hypotheses critical of it, there was little given to support the negative view. Perhaps the term could have been defined at the outset, since it seems used in several different meanings throughout the report.
Noticeably, the algorithms for sorting and prioritization of messages within social control media are not addressed, and therefore neither is the effect the non-chronological order has upon perceptions and opinions. As a result little was mentioned about the influence excerted through social control media upon individuals and resulting in modified behavior online. Thus the report ends up mistaking social control media for communications media or platforms for public engagment rather than calling them out for being about mass manipulation of opinions and propaganda.
Current Affairs published an in-depth editorial on recent revelations about a $1 million astroturfng campaign by Correct the Record:
Astroturfing makes me angry. It should make you angry. It should make you fucking well see red. It's marketing evolved into something incredibly scary, sophisticated, and evil. It's essentially thought warfare, or psychological warfare, which takes away much of what was supposed to make the internet a new and beautiful frontier of communication. Worse yet, if you actually identify and approach these operatives, they'll gaslight you and deny that they are such an operative. These are people who are paid to psychologically abuse you. Do you get this? It's an ugly and evil thing, and not only does it take away our ability to take information and fact at face value, but it takes away our ability to take opinions, feelings, and personal stances at face value as sincere and legitimate.
takyon: For some additional context, "Hillary-supporting super PAC invests $1 million to hit back at online Clinton critics":
Correct the Record, a super PAC supporting Hillary Clinton's bid to become US president, has promised to invest more than $1 million to respond to users criticizing its candidate on Twitter, Facebook, Reddit, Instagram, and other social media services. The super PAC says its new "Barrier Breakers digital task force" will to respond "quickly and forcefully to negative attacks and false narratives found online," in addition to thanking major supporters and "committed superdelegates" directly.
Bloomberg is covering a report from the Institute for the Future (IFTF) on an attempt to describe the phenomenon of state-sponsored trolling from a qualitative and quantitative standpoint. While partially conflating trolling with astroturfing in the body of the report, the IFTF defines online trolling as deliberately targeting an individual for "hate" and harassment. Since it is only occasionally possible to attribute the attacks, the IFTF's aim with the report is to empower individuals, researchers, and policy makers to spot the phenomenon in the wild and at least attempt to combat it.
The report itself is entitled, State-Sponsored Trolling: How Governments Are Deploying Disinformation as Part of Broader Digital Harassment Campaigns (warning for PDF)
Ed: How accurate does the report appear to be and are the suggested countermeasures harmful or helpful or both?
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Friday March 19, @07:26PM (4 children)
That does NOT constitute "hate speech".
That, however, may possibly constitute "hate speech".
Of course, if you can't bear to be called a dumbass, a Nazi, or an SOB, then maybe you shouldn't be in politics?
Are they looking at genuine hate speech, or are they trying to carve out a "safe space" for poliicians?
As the political class falls further and furher away from the people they supposedly represent in democracies, they're turning to ever more desperate strategies to try to maintain their grip on power. I'm not especially fond of Trump, but he was not a part of the political establishment, and said establishment is obviously working overtime to ensure we don't risk returning to the era of when you didn't have to be vetted by the establishment and media to win high office.
They have already managed to largely suppress the publication of embarrassing information by corporate and media collusion, so they now need to go the next step and stop criticism itself. So naturally they'll start with the stuff relatively few people would disagree with censoring and move inward from that, inch by inch using the same tired argument of "Why wouldn't you want to censor [x]. Do you secretly agree with [x]? Obviously you do, otherwise you'd want to censor it."
Apparently because every rational person wants to censor every single thing they don't agree with? Meh, logic never matters on issues of at-scale social engineering and propaganda.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Friday March 19, @07:49PM (1 child)
Read the cited NATO document, it's a real fun.
For one, "lipstick government" is a hate speech presuming incompetence, when paired with "communist" or "left-wing".
In other real military information sources for public (Russian, actual strategic analysis written by retired General), I just read "China can mobilize 20M well-trained soldiers in two weeks immediately and another 10M increment of new recruits for every next month following, including production of weaponry and equipment".
My bet on NATO lipsticks bureaucracy snowflake libertines winning anything serious is quite low now.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday March 19, @07:54PM
I suspect that China's ability to raise a huge-ass army almost overnight is under estimated, and understated. I know about assumptions, but I assume that China has far more than 20 million retired and inactive reserve troops who are subject to recall at an instant's notice. 10 million new recruits every month is quite likely accurate though.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday March 19, @07:56PM
IMO, when you become a 'public figure' or celebrity, there is and should be a higher level of standard of what constitutes defamation.
A politician certainly would be a 'public figure'.
Furthermore, public figures, probably celebrities, and most certainly politicians should have thicker skin and not be too easily offended.
As for politicians and safe spaces and hate speech; there might not be any protection from people saying 'bad things' about you, but saying bad enough things might have social consequences because (some) people won't like you, boycott you, or 'cancel' you. At the same time, while there are politicians I do not like, I try not to say things that are too unkind. The harshest and strongest language I ever used of a politician was right here on SN when I used the word 'jackass' in reference to Trump. I don't normally use words like that. Yet it is probably mild compared to what some say of politicians of all brands.
