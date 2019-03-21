from the Google-U? dept.
Seems Google is going to start mass-producing Googlers, but not in the traditional fashion.
Inside Google's $240 Plan to Disrupt the College Degree:
This morning, Google is announcing the next steps in its plan to disrupt the world of education, including the launch of new certificate programs that are designed to help people bridge any skills gap and get qualifications in high-paying, high-growth job fields--with one noteworthy feature:
No college degree necessary.
The new tools could be a game changer for a growing number of people who consider the current educational system broken, or for the millions of Americans who are currently unemployed, much due to fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.
"The pandemic has led to a truly horrible year," Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai tells Inc. in an interview. "But it has also created profound shifts along the journey to digital transformation in ways no one could have imagined."
The plan includes:
- The release of three new Google Career Certificates on Coursera in project management, data analytics, and user experience (UX) design
- A new Associate Android Developer Certification course
- Over 100,000 need-based scholarships
- Partnerships with more than 130 employers working with Google to hire graduates of its certificate program
- A new Google Search feature that makes it easier for people to find jobs for their education level, including no degree and no experience
Most enrollees will finish in six months or less, putting the cost at about $240 for U.S. students. Some may need only three months, cutting that cost in half. Google is offering 100,000 need-based scholarships in the U.S.
Not sure if this is like Burger U (McDonald's), or Trump University, or MSCE (Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert). But, Big Tech proves once again, it don't need no Badgers, nor Liberal Arts, or AI Ethicists.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 19, @09:48PM (1 child)
After all, you just have a certificate. Along with 100,000 others. And forget about changing careers later on in life. You’re pigeon holed but good.
Aside from the Novell cents, have any of them actually been worth more than the toilet paper they’re printed on long term?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 19, @10:38PM
Not much at all.
Now if you go thru the classes and pay attention you will actually learn things. That is how I always treated them. If I wanted something specific to learn I would 'get that cert'. Not for the paper but the actual junk in the class. Roll on 10 years and 99% of what you learn will be archaic trivia junk not worth a damn.
In the real world most people will cheat them, memorize the answers, and grind multi choice questions until the get the paper.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by looorg on Friday March 19, @09:55PM (2 children)
I'm not sure whom these are for. They certainly won't qualify you for a job at Google. If one just does a fast search on their careers page it's all university degrees required with an emphasis on masters or phds combined with 4-10 years worth of experience. So I seriously doubt the $240 online course is going to get you in the door over there.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 19, @10:16PM
Basically a replay of the Mifrosofties who only knew one way -the Microsoft way - and thought that Visual Basic 3 made them a leet programmer, when what really happened was a shitload of bad VB/Access “business solutions “ that didn’t scale well.
But now from Google. And as a bonus, the program not only won’t cost money - it’ll prey upon the poor wannabes who can’t afford an education.
Like we need any more User Experience (UX) assholes. Forget the shiny - form should fiollow function, not some clueless idiot’s idea of a “good design “ from docking around with Photoshop copied from something they saw elsewhere.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 19, @10:05PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 19, @10:10PM (2 children)
It's a class with a certification. It'll be like getting any of the dozens of other certifications you can use to boost your resume.
Saying "no college degree necessary" here sounds like an absurd extrapolation.
The pricing sounds really cheap though -- $240 with classes isn't that bad of a deal at all. Taking the Network+ exam alone is $338, for example.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Runaway1956 on Friday March 19, @10:15PM
Like many other things, the classes will be to scale. One online teacher to 3000+ students makes a $240 class very lucrative.
The AI instructor is being planned, but it's still a couple years out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 19, @10:37PM
You can make your own pretty “certificates”. Save your money. Or create awards. Set up a website in case they check. Anyone looking to hire based on the certificates from Google is incompetent anyway.
This is for people without a job because of the pandemic who are desperate to change fields - anyone with any real world experience won’t bother - because they have real world experience they can put on their resumes and talk about in interviews.
In other words, yet another “learn to code” scam.