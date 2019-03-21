from the big-sky-picture dept.
Photographer Spends 12 Years, 1250 Hours, Exposing Photo of Milky Way:
Finnish astrophotographer J-P Metsavainio has released a Milky Way photo that took him nearly 12 years to create. The 1.7-gigapixel image has a cumulative exposure time of 1,250 hours.
Metsavainio began shooting for the project back in 2009. For the next 12 years, he focused on different areas and objects in the Milky Way, shooting stitched mosaics of them as individual artworks. To complete the ultra-high-resolution view of the Milky Way as a whole, Metsavainio then set out to fill in the gaps that weren't covered by his original artworks.
"I think this is a first image ever showing the Milky Way in this resolution and depth at all three color channels (H-a, S-II, and O-III)," Metsavainio tells PetaPixel.
The photo is 100,000 pixels wide and comprises 234 individual panels stitched together.
[...] You can find more of Metsavainio's work on his website and Facebook.
