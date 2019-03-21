from the plans-met-a-Short-Cricut dept.
Cricut Backs Down, Will Now Give Existing Registered Users Unlimited Use of Their Cutting Machines:
After facing several days of backlash from users over a planned update that would severely limit the use of their cutting machines without a paid subscription, Cricut has changed its mind.
In a statement released today, Circut promised existing users unlimited lifetime use of their machines. The policy extends to anyone else who decides to buy one of the machines throughout 2021.
Cricut said:
One of our core values is community — we're listening, and we took your feedback to heart. The foundation of our Cricut community is one of integrity, respect, and trust. It is clear that, in this instance, we did not understand the full impact of our recent decision on our current members and their machines. We apologize.
Here's how we'll move forward.
We will continue to allow an unlimited number of personal image and pattern uploads for members with a Cricut account registered and activated with a cutting machine before December 31, 2021. This benefit will continue for the lifetime of your use of these machines.
Cricut issued a further update and backed down even further:
So, we've made the decision to reverse our previously shared plans. Right now, every member can upload an unlimited number of images and patterns to Design Space for free, and we have no intention to change this policy. This is true whether you're a current Cricut member or are thinking about joining the Cricut family before or after December 31, 2021.
If you're wondering what this is all about:
Cricut Now Wants Users to Pay Extra for Unlimited Use of the Cutting Machines They Already Own
Also at Ars Technica.
(Score: 1) by hemocyanin on Saturday March 20, @05:01AM
That's slimey and ultimately really stupid because 2D cutting machines have been around forever so patents shouldn't stand in the way of cheap Chinese cutters to eat Cricut's lunch. And then forcing people to register just to use their machines as a mea culpa? Cricut is cutting it's own throat here.