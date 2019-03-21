from the do-you-REALLY-believe-THAT? dept.
Researchers Have Figured Out a Way to Stop People From Sharing Misinformation:
A new study in Nature suggests that shifting reader attention online can help combat the spread of inaccurate information. The study, published on March 17, 2021, found that while people prefer to share accurate information, it is difficult to convince the average social media user to seek it out before sharing. Adding a roadblock in the form of a request to rate information accuracy can actually change the quality of information they share online.
"These findings indicate that people often share misinformation because their attention is focused on factors other than accuracy—and therefore they fail to implement a strongly held preference for accurate sharing," write the authors, suggesting that people usually want to do good but often fail in the heat of the moment. "Our results challenge the popular claim that people value partisanship over accuracy and provide evidence for scalable attention-based interventions that social media platforms could easily implement to counter misinformation online"
[...] In other words, many users don't share fake news because they want to but because they don't think about what they're sharing before they press the button. Slowing down the process by asking users whether or now[sic] they actually trust a headline or news source means they are far more likely to think twice before sharing misinformation.
What do you think? Will this stop people from sharing fake news?
Journal Reference:
Gordon Pennycook, Ziv Epstein, Mohsen Mosleh, et al. Shifting attention to accuracy can reduce misinformation online [open], Nature (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-021-03344-2)
(Score: 2) by Dr Spin on Saturday March 20, @09:59AM
Sent me a Whatsapp message with a video of a Texas "doctor" saying that Covid vaccines are not vaccines, and we should not take them.
Neither of us lives in America.
In my view, if anyone under his influence refuses a vaccine and dies, he should be charged with inciting murder or reckless endangerment or
medical malpractice, preferably all three, and give a large number of life sentences.
This is not a matter of "free speech" it is similar to a case of intentionally telling people operating dangerous machinery to remove the safety
guards first.
If America does not get its act together on this, then I certainly feel we should consider how we can disconnect America from the Internet.
I would also have WhatsApp charge with conspiracy to murder, with the directors facing life sentences.
If anyone dies in Nigeria, I would expect a couple of WhatsApp directors facing life sentence in Kirikiri prison. I am sure there are other
countries with similar facilities. There may even be spaces available in Guantanamo.
Guns don't kill thousands, presidents kill thousands.
(Score: 1, Troll) by legont on Saturday March 20, @10:02AM (1 child)
I do share things I believe are fake for various reasons. For example, when I want to troll somebody. Sure enough I will not rate them as true.
The proposed method is simply a form of censorship.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 20, @10:12AM
Achievement given proper recognition.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 20, @10:17AM
Absolutely.
It won't stop assholes like Runaway1956, but it will stop people.