IBM Built an AI Capable of Holding Its Own Against Humans in a Debate:
Over the past few years, AI has gone from a niche topic to an exploding field. AI can improve audio and video quality, animate still images of long-dead people, and identify you from an analprint. One thing it hasn't been able to do? Argue effectively within the context of a formal debate.
To overcome this problem, IBM created Project Debater, an AI development program focused on exactly what it sounds like. Many AI projects, especially those focusing on gaming, have a clear winner and a loser based on the evaluation of numerical criteria, such as pieces captured, lives lost, or the ratio between kills and deaths. Effectively debating a human requires a vastly different skill set.
A recent paper in Nature [PDF] describes the results of a 2019 test between Project Debater and globally recognized debate champion Harish Natarajan. The AI and individual debated whether preschool should be subsidized. Each side was given 15 minutes for prep time without additional internet access, which Project Debater used to sort through its own internal database of content. Both sides gave a four-minute speech, followed by a two-minute closing statement.
[...] The question of who wins a debate will always be subjective, and humans still clearly outperform IBM's Project Debater. For now, we're still a long way from Commander Data — but we've come a long way from Eliza, too.
I think the real test of such debating machines would be their ability to debate politicians.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 20, @03:11PM
The Abraham Lincoln test. Lincoln practiced law, and one morning argued (and won) a case against another lawyer. They were due back in court that afternoon to argue a similar case, but each was arguing the opposite side to their morning case. So Lincoln’s opponent was quite looking forward to winning that afternoon, using Lincoln’s previous train of arguments against him. But he lost.
Argue both sides of the question in two separate debates, and win both times, with your opponent knowing your previous winning arguments.
And yes, Lincoln was quite capable of what we would call trolling. Most politicians are.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 20, @03:21PM
I saw a transcript from Project Debater:
Man: Is this the right room for an argument?
IBM Computer: I've told you once.
Man: No you haven't!
IBM Computer: Yes I have.
M: When?
I: Just now.
M: No you didn't!
I: Yes I did!
M: You didn't!
I: I did!
M: You didn't!
I: I'm telling you, I did!
M: You did not!