Cleaning Up Space Junk with Magnets in Space!

Sunday March 21, @02:21PM
Science

looorg writes:

Prototype mission. It might run into a bit of an issue since a lot of satellites (if not all) tend to be made of things that are not magnetic -- future solution is apparently to attach a magnetic plate to your satellites so this janitor (or recycling-) satellite can attract them and clean them up.

They really missed out tho -- they should just have named it Roger Wilco

Satellite that can clean up space junk with a magnet about to launch:

A satellite is about to demonstrate a new way of capturing space junk with magnets for the first time. With the frequency of space launches dramatically increasing in recent years, the potential for a disastrous collision above Earth is continually growing. Now, Japanese orbital clean-up company Astroscale is testing a potential solution.

The firm’s End-of-Life Services by Astroscale demonstration mission is scheduled to lift off on 20 March aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket. It consists of two spacecraft: a small “client” satellite and a larger “servicer” satellite, or “chaser”. The smaller satellite is equipped with a magnetic plate which allows the chaser to dock with it.

The two stacked spacecraft will perform three tests once in orbit, each of which will involve the servicer satellite releasing and then recapturing the client satellite. The first test will be the simplest, with the client satellite drifting a short distance away and then being recaptured. In the second test, the servicer satellite will set the client satellite tumbling before catching up with it and matching its motion to grab it.

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday March 21, @02:27PM

    by takyon (881) <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Sunday March 21, @02:27PM (#1127111) Journal

    U.S. Space Force would support commercial services to remove orbital debris [spacenews.com]

    Vice Chief of Space Operations of the U.S. Space Force Gen. David Thompson said it would make sense for the government to pay companies to clean up space junk if such services existed.

    Orbital debris represents a risk to spacecraft and to safe operations in space, Thompson said March 16 in an interview with national security analyst John Nagl, of the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

    “I’ll pay by the ton if they can remove debris,” Thompson said, noting that there are no companies that can do that today.

    Nagl said someone in the audience asked if Thompson has heard of Astroscale, a Japan-based company with operations in Denver, Colorado, that plans to launch a debris-removal mission later this week.

    Thompson said he was not aware of the company. “I’m going to have to go Google that,” he said.

    Regardless of which companies in the space industry end up successfully providing space junk cleaning services, the Space Force would be a customer, Thompson said.

    Starship needed to make these missions more economical.

    One interesting idea is to not deorbit, just gather smaller pieces or crafts together.

