Computer Giant Acer Hit by $50 Million Ransomware Attack

Computer giant Acer hit by $50 million ransomware attack:

Computer giant Acer has been hit by a REvil ransomware attack where the threat actors are demanding the largest known ransom to date, $50,000,000.

Acer is a Taiwanese electronics and computer maker well-known for laptops, desktops, and monitors. Acer employs approximately 7,000 employees and earned $7.8 billion in 2019.

Yesterday, the ransomware gang announced on their data leak site that they had breached Acer and shared some images of allegedly stolen files as proof.

These leaked images are for documents that include financial spreadsheets, bank balances, and bank communications.

Will their new computers ship with ransomware preinstalled?

  China did it!

    China did it!

      While a solid choice I would be more inclined to believe it was best Korea ... hrm .. North Korea.

    Save Myanmar's democracy.

    Taiwan Numbah Won.

    China Numbah 69.

