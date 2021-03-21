from the Missed-opportunity dept.
Computer giant Acer hit by $50 million ransomware attack:
Computer giant Acer has been hit by a REvil ransomware attack where the threat actors are demanding the largest known ransom to date, $50,000,000.
Acer is a Taiwanese electronics and computer maker well-known for laptops, desktops, and monitors. Acer employs approximately 7,000 employees and earned $7.8 billion in 2019.
Yesterday, the ransomware gang announced on their data leak site that they had breached Acer and shared some images of allegedly stolen files as proof.
These leaked images are for documents that include financial spreadsheets, bank balances, and bank communications.
Will their new computers ship with ransomware preinstalled?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 22, @02:20AM (1 child)
China did it!
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday March 22, @02:31AM
While a solid choice I would be more inclined to believe it was best Korea ... hrm .. North Korea.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 22, @02:29AM
Save Myanmar's democracy.
Taiwan Numbah Won.
China Numbah 69.