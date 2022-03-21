from the smaller-is-not-better dept.
LOL Garamond sux, say federal judges:
Fast-forward to this week, when the DC Circuit Court of Appeals came to the same realization that lawyers use Garamond[*] to cram more than is strictly allowed into their legal briefs. Federal Rule of Appellate Procedure 32(a)(5) says only that "a proportionally spaced face must include serifs" and must "be 14-point or larger." But the rules don't say what proportional fonts can be used in legal filings.
As lawyer John Elwood pointed out on Twitter, "Garamond is more compact than most fonts. For most appellate filings, its use will shave several pages off a brief. For that reason, it's long been a last resort for page-limited filings."
As a smaller font, it's also just harder to read at the same size as fonts like Times New Roman. And the court has had just about enough of it.
"The court has determined that certain typefaces, such as Century and Times New Roman, are more legible than others, particularly Garamond, which appears smaller than the other two typefaces," the DC Circuit announced this week. The court, it said, wants to "discourage use of Garamond."
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday March 22, @08:12PM (1 child)
I thought it would be a character limit rather than a page limit. Still, working around rules is a core skill for lawyers.
(Score: 0) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday March 22, @08:23PM
It's a core skill for any student who ever had to write a paper using a computer. Except that more was better, and the smarter students in the dumber teachers' classes would always eke out as much letter-spacing and adjusting the spacing of double-spacing to get more with less. Maybe they could get away with adding sources as needed to the bibliography, as long as those pages counted in the total.
That was a problem of the system, because what could have been explained in detail with only a few pages was subject to minimum page count guidelines, and it was often something stupid like 10, 15, 20 pages. People are in high school to take away lessons and explain what they learned, not write fucking theses and dissertations.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 22, @08:13PM (2 children)
But I guess it's just farsighted.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Thexalon on Monday March 22, @08:29PM (1 child)
Well, I think this Arlo Guthrie moment has something to say on the subject:
My suggestion for solving this problem is mandating that all legal documents henceforth be submitted in Comic Sans.
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Monday March 22, @08:47PM
Those gents shouldst useth Fraktur lettering, Ye King's English, and lawy'rs and judges shouldst all has't to weareth powd'r'd wigs.