Fast-forward to this week, when the DC Circuit Court of Appeals came to the same realization that lawyers use Garamond[*] to cram more than is strictly allowed into their legal briefs. Federal Rule of Appellate Procedure 32(a)(5) says only that "a proportionally spaced face must include serifs" and must "be 14-point or larger." But the rules don't say what proportional fonts can be used in legal filings.

As lawyer John Elwood pointed out on Twitter, "Garamond is more compact than most fonts. For most appellate filings, its use will shave several pages off a brief. For that reason, it's long been a last resort for page-limited filings."

As a smaller font, it's also just harder to read at the same size as fonts like Times New Roman. And the court has had just about enough of it.

"The court has determined that certain typefaces, such as Century and Times New Roman, are more legible than others, particularly Garamond, which appears smaller than the other two typefaces," the DC Circuit announced this week. The court, it said, wants to "discourage use of Garamond."