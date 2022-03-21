from the all-in-the-wrists dept.
https://www.wired.com/story/facebook-wrist-wearable-human-computer-interactions/">Facebook Finally Explains Its Mysterious Wrist Wearable:
It first appeared on March 9 as a tweet on Andrew Bosworth’s timeline, the tiny corner of the Internet that offers a rare glimpse into the mind of a Facebook executive these days. Bosworth, who leads Facebook’s augmented and virtual reality research labs, had just shared a blog post outlining the company’s 10-year vision for the future of human-computer interaction. Then, in a follow-up tweet, he shared a photo of an as yet unseen wearable device. Facebook’s vision for the future of interacting with computers apparently would involve strapping something that looks like an iPod Mini to your wrist.
Facebook already owns our social experience and some of the world’s most popular messaging apps—for better or notably worse. Anytime the company dips into hardware, then, whether that’s a very good VR headset or a video chatting device that follows your every move, it gets noticed. And it not only sparks intrigue, but questions too: why does Facebook want to own this new computing paradigm?
In this case, the unanswered questions are less about the hardware itself and more about the research behind it—and whether the new interactions Facebook envisions will only deepen our ties to Facebook. (Answer: probably.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 22, @10:35PM (1 child)
Technology Review ran this short story in a recent issue:
https://www.technologyreview.com/2020/12/18/1013208/dark-spaces-on-the-map/ [technologyreview.com]
Features a very SF-sophisticated wrist communicator (which plays into the sweet ending).
Also here if you are paywalled -- https://archive.is/JeyYz [archive.is]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 22, @10:39PM
This is harvested UFO tech. It previously hasn't been clear whether there is life outside the States but there is no other explanation for what we are seeing.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Monday March 22, @10:37PM
Fuck facebook. I don't even care what it is about. Just fuck it with a big fat splintery wooden swivel dick.
(Score: 0) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday March 22, @10:38PM
Augmented reality is easy to do, it's so easy to do that FAANG should already have a Google Glass-style gadget functional with augmentation in all major cities. Anybody who can make a game in Unity has had the ability to do AR for years. It may involve GPS and Bluetooth beacons that were even then custom-sold just for the purpose, but still easily done.
The only question is why nobody hasn't actually done it right, yet. Probably because, when you're getting government and other laundered money to manipulate perspectives, it's still cheaper to do it the textual way (Twitter, Facebook, Washington Post, Wired Magazine, etc.). Perhaps the treacherous Jews at MIT were granted a monopoly-by-suppression. Perhaps the Jews running FAANG decided only the military should have that technology, perhaps it should be regulated. We'll see, when it's finally done.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday March 22, @10:40PM
"Sinclair to Garibaldi: trouble down in the Ambassador section" (going entirely from memory which is not the best anymore)
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 22, @10:43PM
Since Facebook is in bed with the Dems, this must be a tracking device to ensure that you pay your part of Trippin' Joe's latest plan - a $3 billion spending spree.