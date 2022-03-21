Stories
Apple Told to Pay $308.5 Million for Infringing DRM Patent

posted by martyb on Tuesday March 23, @12:55AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
News

Apple must pay $308.5 million to closely held Personalized Media Communications after a federal jury in Marshall, Texas, decided on Friday that the tech giant infringed a patent related to digital rights management.

Personalized Media had sued claiming Apple infringed its patent with technology including FairPlay, which is used for the distribution of encrypted content from its iTunes, App Store and Apple Music applications.

One expert for Sugar Land, Texas-based Personalized Media had calculated Apple owed $240 million in royalties. After a five-day trial, the jurors in Texas ordered Apple to pay a running royalty, which is generally dependent on the level of sales or usage.

Apple said it was disappointed with the ruling and would appeal.

Also at The Register and MacRumours

Apple Told to Pay $308.5 Million for Infringing DRM Patent
  • (Score: 2) by shortscreen on Tuesday March 23, @01:59AM

    by shortscreen (2252) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday March 23, @01:59AM (#1127763) Journal

    serves 'em right.

    Now we just need some patent troll(s) to appear and make claims against ReCraptcha. That would be perfect.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 23, @02:19AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 23, @02:19AM (#1127769)

    Make M*cr*s*ft repay all they charged for every camera, thumb drive, toaster, TV that had a few KB of storage.

