Someone defeated the anti-crypto-coin-mining protection for Nvidia's 'gamers only' RTX 3060 ... It was Nvidia:
Cryptocurrency miners found a way to sidestep Nvidia's anti-mining protections for its RTX 3060 graphics card, and craft coins to their hearts' content.
A day before its 3060 went on sale, Nvidia announced the GPU would require a GeForce driver designed to detect whether the hardware was running proof-of-work algorithms used to mine Ethereum. If this code was observed, the driver would force the chipset to slash its mining efficiency, or hash rate, crippling its ability to produce digital currency.
It was hoped that these measures would deter crypto-miners from snapping up all of these relatively cheap cards at launch, and leave a few more for gamers. It was a little bit obvious that miners would just buy the RTX 3060s anyway in hope that the driver-level protection would be defeated eventually.
And not only did the miners get their hands on the gear, they discovered a way, in some circumstances, to subvert the driver to successfully mine Ethereum. The trick is surprisingly trivial: use another driver. Nvidia recently released a technology preview driver, compatible with the RTX 3060, that included CUDA support for the latest Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2), allowing applications to tap into the graphics processor to accelerate things like machine-learning algorithms.
This driver also doesn't impose the Ethereum hashing limitations, and so switching to this software evades Nvidia's crackdown, depending on how you've set up your rig. "A developer driver inadvertently included code used for internal development which removes the hash rate limiter on RTX 3060 in some configurations," an Nvidia spokesperson confirmed to The Register on Tuesday. "The driver has been removed."
Nvidia Says It Won't Nerf the Ethereum Mining Performance of Existing GPUs
Nvidia Cripples Ethereum Mining Capability for Upcoming RTX 3060, Announces Dedicated Mining Cards
Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop Shortages Likely as Ethereum Hunters Turn to Mobile Mining
Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series laptop shortages likely as Ethereum hunters in China turn to mobile mining:
It was predicted that cryptocurrency miners might go mobile thanks to Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 30 series Laptop GPUs, and now there is physical evidence of this happening. A Weibo blogger has shared some images of mining rigs that are configured from gaming laptops fitted with one of the new RTX 30 series chips. Dozens of laptops can be seen piled high with the sole purpose of making some crypto profits, with Ethereum being one of the likely candidates for mass mobile mining attempts.
[...] A content creator in China has already demonstrated how easy it was to mine Ethereum on an RTX 3060-powered laptop by casually earning enough money in a coffee shop to pay for their beverage and not incur any power bills.
NVIDIA Nerfs Ethereum Hash Rate & Launches CMP Dedicated Mining Hardware
NVIDIA's announcement today is two-fold: firstly addressing the upcoming launch of the RTX 3060 graphics on February 25th, and secondly announcing a new range of dedicated mining hardware.
[...] For the upcoming RTX 3060, the software drivers for this graphics card will automatically limit cryptocoin hashing rates to half – making how much they can earn specifically halved. The software drivers will do this by detecting the math coming through the pipeline and restricting access to the hardware for those operations. At this point we're not sure if it's a cut in frequency that the drivers will cause or simply limiting the operations to half of the hardware, but either way NVIDIA is hoping this will detract professional miners from buying these cards if the return on them is halved.
Update: NVIDIA has also confirmed that performance restrictions will be going in for their Linux drivers as well as their Windows drivers. The inclusion of Linux drivers is incredibly important, as most dedicated miners are thought to be using Linux rather than Windows.
[...] In the same way that 'crypto' cards without video outputs were pushing into the market for balance, NVIDIA is going a step further and removing the video outputs from the silicon entirely. There are other potential optimizations that could be made for power and performance, but at this point NVIDIA is simply stating as graphics-less silicon. This could be a mix of customized new silicon, or simply silicon already manufactured that had defects in the video output pipeline.
The new NVIDIA CMP HX dedicated mining cards will come in four variants up to 320 W, and from authorized partners including ASUS, Colorful, EVGA, Gigabyte, MSI, Palit, and PC Partner. These cards (along with drivers) are also set to be designed such that more of these cards can be enabled in a single system.
The CMP HX mining cards have lower advertised hash rates than the RTX 3090, 3080, 3070, and 3060 Ti achieve. This could mean lower or higher efficiency depending on the actual power consumption of the cards.
This morning, Nvidia announced that it would artificially reduce the performance of its upcoming $329 GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card when it comes to one specific task: Ethereum cryptocurrency mining. As weird as that news might sound, it was music to the ears of some gamers — who have been trying and failing to get their hands on graphics cards for months due to the great GPU shortage, and blaming miners for part of that.
You might be wondering: what does this mean for other GPUs? Nvidia isn't talking about its plans for future graphics cards just yet, but the company tells The Verge (in no uncertain terms) that it won't nerf existing GPUs. "We are not limiting the performance of GPUs already sold," says a spokesperson.
Source: https://www.theverge.com/circuitbreaker/2021/2/18/22290362/nvidia-will-not-reduce-3060-ti-3070-3080-3090-eth-mining
So, are these limitations etherium only?
So, are these limitations etherium only?
What if you use a coin with another hashing algorithm?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday March 23, @11:38AM
It heard that it only affected Ethereum, not sure if it was true.
This scheme's failure is complete [tomshardware.com] though.

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 23, @12:03PM
I'm watching with disappointment how people (even those who should know better) keep trying (mostly in vain) to come up with technologies that only work in the hands of the "good guys". Encryption that has a backdoor only for "legal law enforcement"; Computer hardware that only runs "approved" programs; A machine gun one can fire into a crowd, but will only hit the "bad guys": https://youtu.be/1uCy-T22el8?t=132 [youtu.be]
We used to think it was a joke, back in my day... Must be getting old...
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday March 23, @12:13PM
If the limiter had succeeded, it would have made the GPUs less profitable in the hands of PC builders who bought them and wanted to run the mining algorithms. But it was understood that well-funded miners could write their own drivers anyway... something that might be unnecessary now due to Nvidia's incompetence.
The dedicated CMP HX mining cards are entirely anti-consumer. These cards without video outputs are simply lowering the fab capacity available to make normal GPUs. That includes previous-gen "12nm" Turing*, "8nm" Ampere, and now apparently "7nm" Ampere [tomshardware.com] (at TSMC, although those are professional GPUs and may have been accumulating unsold). At the prices apparently being charged [tomshardware.com] for even the cheapest CMP 30HX (half the hash rate of the RTX 3060), miners will still nab GPUs if they can. Every mining card created and sold is one less GPU that can be sold on the used market after the current mining craze ends (which was one factor undermining sales of previous-generation Turing).
* NVIDIA AIBs Silently Reintroducing GeForce RTX 2060 & RTX 2060 SUPER Graphics Cards To DIY & OEM Segments, Pricing Close To RTX 3070 [wccftech.com]
