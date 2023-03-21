Judge grants class-action status to MacBook butterfly-keyboard suit:
A judge has granted class-action status to a suit against Apple over its controversial, allegedly defective MacBook "butterfly" keyboard design, agreeing that owners of any affected model in seven states qualify for the class.
Beginning in 2018, several MacBook owners in seven states filed suits against Apple, claiming that the company knew the butterfly-style switches were defective. In an order (PDF), made public on Friday, Judge Edward J. Davila of US District Court for the Northern District of California agreed to grant class-action status to the suit. All customers residing in California, New York, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, Michigan, or Washington state who purchased a 2015-2017 MacBook, a 2016-2019 MacBook Pro, or a 2018-2019 MacBook Air now qualify for the class.
[...] The plaintiffs in the suit allege that Apple's actions, as well as internal documents from the company, show that Apple knew the design was defective. They argue that the company violated several states' consumer protection laws when it kept selling the defective products to consumers.
[...] In June 2018, Apple acknowledged the butterfly-style switches were causing problems, and the company launched a keyboard service program specifically to address those issues. The program allowed for affected MacBook owners to have their keyboards repaired or replaced at no charge for the next four years, and some customers who had previously paid for those repairs became eligible to request refunds.
Is there any visual illustration of the design flaw at the center of this dispute?
The core problem is apparently that the design is overly susceptible to debris jamming the switch mechanism, probably just because of less overall play in the mechanism than is typical for laptop keyboards.
This doesn't sound like an issue that a diagram could really help demonstrate.
Previous AC was less than helpful, so I added a link below that describes the scissor keyswitch versus the butterfly keyswitch, with pictures:
https://www.macrumors.com/guide/butterfly-keyboard-vs-scissor-keyboard/ [macrumors.com]
Is the obsession with thinness at all costs over now that Jonny Ive is gone?