Microsoft in talks with Discord over $10 billion-plus acquisition: report
Microsoft is in discussions with Discord to acquire the gaming-focused chat software for more than $10 billion, according to sources talking to Bloomberg. Xbox chief Phil Spencer is said to be talking to Discord about the potential deal.
VentureBeat reported earlier today that Discord was exploring a $10 billion-plus sale after multiple potential buyers expressed interest, and that it had signed an exclusive acquisition discussion with one party, suggesting a deal could be close. Bloomberg's sources say the deal isn't imminent, however, with one person saying Discord would be more likely to take itself public than seek an acquisition.
Bloomberg names Epic Games and Amazon as companies that have also held discussions with Discord in the past.
"Discord is a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), instant messaging and digital distribution platform designed for creating communities."
The new Skype?
Microsoft has announced partnerships with 20 device manufacturers to pre-install apps including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Skype, OneNote, and OneDrive on various Android devices:
In addition to Sony and LG, Microsoft is also announcing 18 other partners today, including Haier and a number of smaller manufacturers, bringing its total partner count up to 31. Microsoft previously made deals with Samsung, Dell, and Pegatron to have these apps pre-installed on tablets. A number of apps also come preinstalled on the Galaxy S6. The exact business agreement between Microsoft and these manufacturers isn't detailed, but Microsoft says that it opens up "new revenue streams" for its partners. LG is supposed to begin including the apps in an upcoming tablet, and Sony will add them to the Z4 tablet within the next few months.
In addition, Cortana, Microsoft's "digital assistant" alternative to Siri and Google Now, will be coming to Android and iOS:
This should not be very surprising since the Redmond based company has moved quickly over the last year or so to bring most of its services to iOS and Android, and Cortana is just the next step. Just like with Cortana on Windows Phone, you can use it to track flights, check sports scores, or use the geo-fencing to set location based reminders. Unlike Windows Phone though, the deeper integration with Cortana such as "Hey Cortana" voice activation or the ability for Cortana to perform actions within other applications is not going to be possible on the third-party systems.
[...] The Phone Companion app will be coming soon to Windows 10 through the Insider Program. Most of the apps are already available for iOS and Android, but Cortana support will be coming at the end of June for Android and later in the year for iPhone.
Skype finally getting end-to-end encryption
Since its inception, Skype has been notable for its secretive, proprietary algorithm. It's also long had a complicated relationship with encryption: encryption is used by the Skype protocol, but the service has never been clear exactly how that encryption was implemented or exactly which privacy and security features it offers.
That changes today in a big way. The newest Skype preview now supports the Signal protocol: the end-to-end encrypted protocol already used by WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Google Allo, and, of course, Signal. Skype Private Conversations will support text, audio calls, and file transfers, with end-to-end encryption that Microsoft, Signal, and, it's believed, law enforcement agencies cannot eavesdrop on.
Presently, Private Conversations are only available in the Insider builds of Skype.
The messaging platform Discord has taken down a channel that was being used to share and spread AI-edited pornographic videos:
Last year, a Reddit user known as "deepfakes" used machine learning to digitally edit the faces of celebrities into pornographic videos, and a new app has made the process much easier to create and spread the videos online. on Friday, chat service Discord shut down a user-created group that was spreading the videos, citing their policy against revenge porn.
Discord is a free chat platform that caters to gamers, and has a poor track record when it comes to dealing with abuse and toxic communities. After it was contacted by Business Insider, the company took down the chat group, named "deepfakes."
Discord is a Skype/TeamSpeak/Slack alternative. Here are some /r/deepfakes discussions about the Discord problem.
One take is that there is no recourse for "victims" of AI-generated porn, at least in the U.S.:
People Can Put Your Face on Porn—and the Law Can't Help You
To many vulnerable people on the internet, especially women, this looks a whole lot like the end times. "I share your sense of doom," Mary Anne Franks, who teaches First Amendment and technology law at the University of Miami Law School, and also serves as the tech and legislative policy advisor for the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative. "I think it is going to be that bad."
Previously: AI-Generated Fake Celebrity Porn Craze "Blowing Up" on Reddit
Bloomberg writes about how Microsoft turned consumers against a once popular brand, Skype. Before its sale in 2011, Skype was quite popular despite many shortcomings. After its purchase, existing shortcomings have been amplified and new ones added.
In March tech investor and commentator Om Malik summarized the negativity by tweeting that Skype was "a turd of the highest quality" and directing his ire at its owner. "Way to ruin Skype and its experience. I was forced to use it today, but never again."
Microsoft Corp. says the criticism is overblown and reflects, in part, people's grumpiness with software updates. There are also other factors undermining users' affection for an internet tool that 15 years ago introduced the idea of making calls online, radically resetting the telecommunications landscape in the process.
The purchase price was $8.5 billion USD, which will be hard to recover from Skype itself, so other factors must be at play but are not mentioned.
Discord, one of the best-known video chat and instant messaging platforms in the video game sector, has confirmed the application of a dismissal process that affects part of its workforce. This internal restructuring has been described as "complicated" by one of the company's representatives.
The business, born in 2015, has had an exponential growth since then, extending as an almost inescapable communication tool for streamers and other content creators for its facilities of voice over IP options available.
A Discord representative made the following statement to GamesIndustry.
Yesterday, we made an active shift in the talent needs of our marketing department to better serve our growing business and future ambitions. As part of this, some difficult personnel decisions had to be made to meet these goals.
Discord 'Spidey Bot' Malware Is Stealing Usernames, Passwords
Discord 'Spidey Bot' Malware Is Stealing Usernames, Passwords
Called "Spidey Bot" by its discoverers, the Windows malware injects itself into Discord's code and steals your username, email address, IP address, phone number and Discord user token.
The malware also copies the first 50 characters of your Windows clipboard, which might contain your password if you've copied and pasted it recently, and creates a "backdoor" so that more malware can be installed. Macs don't seem to be affected.
If you're not familiar with Discord, it's chat software often used by PC gamers that has also been picked up lately by people who've been kicked off Reddit and Twitter for particularly unsavory comments.
It's not totally clear yet how the Discord malware gets on your machine. Malware researcher Vitali Kremez suspects it's being passed around in Discord chats as cheats for Roblox and other games. Kremez told Bleeping Computer two files names he'd seen were "Blueface Reward Claimer.exe" and "Synapse X.exe".
Unfortunately, you won't be able to tell if your Discord application is infected. [UPDATE: It turns out you can -- see Discord Turned Into an Info-Stealing Backdoor by New Malware.][Reproduced in part below] Even if you do, you'll have to delete the Discord software and reinstall it to make sure you're clean. All you can do is make sure you're running the best antivirus software, which should block the malware.
Slack has filed an antitrust complaint over Microsoft Teams in the EU – TechCrunch:
Workplace instant messaging platform Slack has filed an antitrust complaint against Microsoft in the European Union, accusing the tech giant of unfairly bundling its rival Teams product with its cloud-based productivity suite.
A spokeswoman for the Commission's competition division confirmed receipt of a complaint, telling us via email: "We confirm that we received a complaint by Slack against Microsoft. We will assess it under our standard procedures."
We've also reached out to Microsoft and Slack for comment.
Per the FT, which has a statement from Slack, the company is accusing Microsoft of illegally abusing its market power by tying its competing product, Teams, to its dominant enterprise suite, Microsoft 365.
"Microsoft has illegally tied its Teams product into its market-dominant Office productivity suite, force installing it for millions, blocking its removal, and hiding the true cost to enterprise customers," Slack said in the statement.
In further comments to the newspaper, Slack executives said they're asking EU regulators to move quickly "to ensure Microsoft cannot continue to illegally leverage its power from one market to another by bundling or tying products."
Slack told the newspaper it wants the Windows maker to be forced to sell Teams separately to Microsoft 365 customers at a separate price, rather than bundling it with the existing suite and absorbing the cost.
[...] For longtime tech watchers, Microsoft being accused of unfairly bundling in the EU will of course bring back plenty of memories. Although, most recently, the tech giant has been making hay out of Apple being put under formal antitrust probe in the region — with president Brad Smith claiming in a Politico video interview last month that Cupertino's app store walls are "higher" and "more formidable" than anything it threw up in years past.
Reminder: All the way back in 2004, EU antitrust regulators slapped Microsoft with the (then) biggest ever fine — around a half billion euros — for abusing a near monopoly position with its desktop OS, Windows, to try to crush competitors in the digital media player and low-end server market. So, er...
Wormable, Zero-Click Vulnerability in Microsoft Teams:
Security researcher Oskars Vegeris has published documentation on a wormable, cross-platform vulnerability in Microsoft Teams that could allow invisible malicious hacker attacks.
Vegeris, a security engineer at Evolution Gaming, warned that a novel cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability at the ‘teams.microsoft.com’ domain could be abused to trigger a remote code execution flaw in the Microsoft Teams desktop application.
[...] According to an advisory published by Vegeris, an attacker simply needs to send a specially crafted message to any Teams user or channel to launch a successful exploit that runs silently in the background, without the user noticing anything.
“Remote Code Execution has been achieved in desktop applications across all supported platforms (Windows, macOS, Linux). Code execution gives attackers full access to victim devices and company internal networks via those devices,” Vegeris warned.
He said an attacker could abuse the XSS flaw to obtain SSO authorization tokens for Teams or other Microsoft services, or to access confidential conversations and files from the communications service.
On top of that, the vulnerability is wormable, allowing a successful attacker to automatically send the exploit payload to other users/channels, also without interaction.
[...] The security researcher, who provides technical details on the flaw and a demonstration on how it can be exploited, claims Microsoft has downplayed the severity of the vulnerability, assigning an "important" rating with a "spoofing" risk.
He said Microsoft took the Teams desktop clients “out of scope” and told the researcher it wouldn’t issue a CVE number for the flaw, because vulnerabilities in Microsoft Teams are fixed via automatic updates.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 24, @07:26AM
i hope this is the part that MS Teams is the fourth E happens here. not knowing how poor Discord is, i already want to go back to skype at work :(