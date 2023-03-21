Instagram is ‘most invasive app’, new study shows:
Cloud storage firm pCloud made the discovery after analysing the recently introduced App Privacy labels that companies are now required to include within Apple’s App Store.
The study found that Instagram collects 79 per cent of its users’ personal data and shares it with third parties, including search history, location, contacts and financial info.
“Any information you agree to be gathered by an app when signing up can be analysed for their benefit and even shared. Everything from your browsing history, to your location, your banking details, your contact details, and your fitness levels can be valuable for apps to store, use, or sell on,” Ivan Dimitrov, a digital manager at pCloud, wrote in a blog post detailing the research.
In second place? Facebook.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Wednesday March 24, @10:37AM
There should be no surprise in such a finding. Anybody who is shocked should start taking medicine for their ignorance illness.
Most of the app- and the we-do-it-online-market are geared to spy on you. You are cattle to be milked; that is the corporate motto in the online world. The lessons learned, when governments spy, do not apply to the corporate world, apparently. Everybody has short memories and are "shocked" when one scandal follows the next and the next and the next... But still, nobody seems to take steps to prevent it from happening again by saying "no". Being an online addict is just to good a dopamine kick.
Oh, seen that shiny cat-video? Gotta go!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 24, @10:56AM
What is this "Instagram" of which you speak? Does it Telegraph? Or put your Face in a Book? Where is my space, that is all I want to know.