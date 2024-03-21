Scientists Detect 55 Chemicals Never Before Reported in People – 42 "Mystery Chemicals" Whose Sources Are Unknown:
The chemicals most likely come from consumer products or other industrial sources. They were found both in the blood of pregnant women, as well as their newborn children, suggesting they are traveling through the mother's placenta.
[...] "These chemicals have probably been in people for quite some time, but our technology is now helping us to identify more of them," said Tracey J. Woodruff, PhD, a professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at UCSF.
A former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency scientist, Woodruff directs the Program on Reproductive Health and the Environment (PRHE) and the Environmental Research and Translation for Health (EaRTH) Center, both at UCSF.
[...] The scientific team used high-resolution mass spectrometry (HRMS) to identify human-made chemicals in people.
[...] The 109 chemicals researchers found in the blood samples from pregnant women and their newborns are found in many different types of products. For example, 40 are used as plasticizers, 28 in cosmetics, 25 in consumer products, 29 as pharmaceuticals, 23 as pesticides, three as flame retardants, and seven are PFAS compounds, which are used in carpeting, upholstery and other applications. The researchers say it's possible there are also other uses for all of these chemicals.
[...] "It's very concerning that we are unable to identify the uses or sources of so many of these chemicals," Woodruff said. "EPA must do a better job of requiring the chemical industry to standardize its reporting of chemical compounds and uses. And they need to use their authority to ensure that we have adequate information to evaluate potential health harms and remove chemicals from the market that pose a risk."
Journal Reference:
Aolin Wang, Dimitri Panagopoulos Abrahamsson, Ting Jiang, et al. Suspect Screening, Prioritization, and Confirmation of Environmental Chemicals in Maternal-Newborn Pairs from San Francisco, Environmental Science & Technology (DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.0c05984)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 24, @12:27PM
Many of these chemicals are not even necessary. For example, the flame retardants that are mandated by law to be in children's sleep clothing. Are children smokers who fall asleep in bed? No. That particular group of chemical manufacturers simply bought the politicians to give them a guaranteed income stream. (Well, OK, if you look very hard, you can now find some children's sleep clothing that doesn't have those chemicals. This is a result of the brouhaha over the public finding out about the chemicals. These chemicals are still mandated to be added to plastics for things such as TV sets, etc.)
The flame retardants just don't break down in the environment, which is a major reason they are a problem, besides their effects on people.