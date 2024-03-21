from the follow-the-money dept.
TikTok wants to keep tracking iPhone users with state-backed workaround:
Some of China's biggest technology companies, including ByteDance and Tencent, are testing a tool to bypass Apple's new privacy rules and continue tracking iPhone users without their consent to serve them targeted mobile advertisements.
Apple is expected in the coming weeks to roll out changes it announced last June to iPhones that it says will give users more privacy. Until now, apps have been able to rely on Apple's IDFA system to see who clicks on ads and which apps are downloaded.
In the future, they will have to ask permission to gather tracking data, a change that is expected to deal a multibillion-dollar bombshell to the online advertising industry and has been fought by Facebook, since most users are expected to decline to be tracked.
In response, the state-backed China Advertising Association, which has 2,000 members, has launched a new way to track and identify iPhone users called CAID, which is being widely tested by tech companies and advertisers in the country.
ByteDance, the owner of the social video app TikTok, referred to CAID in an 11-page guide to app developers obtained by the Financial Times, suggesting that advertisers "can use the CAID as a substitute if the user's IDFA is unavailable."
People close to Tencent and ByteDance confirmed the companies were testing the system, but both companies declined to comment.
[...] "The big picture is that there is simply too much money at stake," [Dina Srinivasan] said. "There will always be an arms race to track consumers. Only legislation can make it stop."
(Score: 2) by jelizondo on Wednesday March 24, @05:30PM (3 children)
And again, we need global solutions. Local laws are that: local, whether California passes them or the U.S. Congress, they don’t apply in China or Europe.
Somehow we really need the United Nations (or similar international body) to deal with many aspects of our global problems: privacy, pandemics, pollution and a very large etcetera.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 24, @05:46PM (2 children)
So... Individuals failed to stop this. Local governments failed to stop this. States failed to stop this. The United States failed to stop this. Apple failed to stop this. Surely placing a TON of power in an even bigger and more corrupt government is the answer!
My response, as Apple, would be to pull the apps from the store AND users cell phones with a message that China was found to be harvesting data on non-Chinese citizens. Except then China would retaliate by canceling production for Apple products. So China can somewhat control Apple now - and the media absolutely HATED the one leader who was willing to stand up and try to bring back jobs and manufacturing to the United States so that we could actually enforce actions like "block Chinese apps that harvest data on US citizens". But we can't because it'd damage the economy too much due to offloading core, low-level manufacturing to the very country trying to use that very tech to destroy us.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Tork on Wednesday March 24, @06:04PM (1 child)
I'm surprised you don't absolutely hate him, then. When he tried to get TikTok banned it was over a prank its users played on one of his rallies. Instant first amendment defense right there. His incompetence moved you further away from your goal.
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 24, @06:26PM
Better than Hillary. If the left didn't like Trump, why did they promote such an evil and corrupt person to represent them and run against the right?
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Wednesday March 24, @06:25PM (1 child)
Ever notice how media attention is now on commercial suveillance instead of NSA surveillance?
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday March 24, @06:33PM
Exactly, And the government can't write any legislation against tracking without writing exemptions for the themselves, which is a given, the usual backdoor rules apply, meaning it will be ineffective. Of course the real solution is to stop using TikTok, tag it and all uninvited trackers as malware.
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM