A second phase of the program, slated to begin in 2026, would cover NASA certification of commercial LEO space stations and procuring services in the form of access to them for both payloads and astronauts. The agency is still working on the details of that second phase, which will depend in part on when commercial stations will be ready and how NASA can transition to them from the International Space Station before it is retired. "We are going to refine that over the next several years," said Phil McAlister, director of commercial spaceflight development at NASA Headquarters.

NASA, though, did reveal its projected demand for commercial space stations at the briefing. It estimates it will need two astronauts on orbit continuously, performing 200 investigations a year. That is significantly below the current use of the ISS, which has seven people on board.

[...] NASA used similar funded Space Act Agreements for the development of commercial cargo vehicles and the initial stages of the commercial crew program. In those earlier programs, NASA expected companies that received agreements to invest their own money, and McAlister said that will be true in CLD.

"We hope to have private sector skin in the game. We think that is reasonable," he said. "We are hoping to see robust cost sharing on the part of private industry, but we do not have a target."