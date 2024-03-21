NASA to offer funding for initial studies of commercial space stations - SpaceNews:
WASHINGTON — NASA is shifting direction in its effort to support development of commercial space stations in low Earth orbit, with plans to issue a series of awards for initial studies before later purchasing services.
At a March 23 industry briefing, agency officials outlined what it calls the Commercial LEO Development (CLD) program, which will start with a set of two to four funded Space Act Agreements with companies to help with the initial design of their proposed orbital facilities. A draft announcement of proposals is scheduled for release in April followed by the final version in May.
Those awards, planned for the fourth quarter of 2021 with a combined value of $300 million to $400 million, will cover work from fiscal years 2022 to 2025 to advance the design of proposed commercial space stations to at least the preliminary design review level. The studies will also help NASA understand both the potential supply of commercial LEO destinations as well as the mix of customers who would use them alongside NASA.
A second phase of the program, slated to begin in 2026, would cover NASA certification of commercial LEO space stations and procuring services in the form of access to them for both payloads and astronauts. The agency is still working on the details of that second phase, which will depend in part on when commercial stations will be ready and how NASA can transition to them from the International Space Station before it is retired. "We are going to refine that over the next several years," said Phil McAlister, director of commercial spaceflight development at NASA Headquarters.
NASA, though, did reveal its projected demand for commercial space stations at the briefing. It estimates it will need two astronauts on orbit continuously, performing 200 investigations a year. That is significantly below the current use of the ISS, which has seven people on board.
[...] NASA used similar funded Space Act Agreements for the development of commercial cargo vehicles and the initial stages of the commercial crew program. In those earlier programs, NASA expected companies that received agreements to invest their own money, and McAlister said that will be true in CLD.
"We hope to have private sector skin in the game. We think that is reasonable," he said. "We are hoping to see robust cost sharing on the part of private industry, but we do not have a target."
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday March 24, @08:00PM
How about NASA rents space on commercial space stations when NASA is ready to do so.
How about SpaceX offer NASA a low rate to boost parts of SLS into orbit.
Reminder: March is national procrastination week! Time is running out! Procrastinate Now!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 24, @08:12PM
Trippin' Joe should the money directly to Elon Musk and shut down NASA.