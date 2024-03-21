from the we're-gonna-need-a-bigger-shark dept.
(NB: Follow real-time graphical updates by zooming in at https://www.vesselfinder.com/?imo=9811000
Grounded 'Mega Ship' Blocking Suez Canal in Both Directions:
An ultra-large containership is aground and blocking ship traffic in the Suez Canal.
AIS[*] data shows the MV Ever Given is stuck sideways towards the south end of the canal near Suez, Egypt, preventing ships from passing in either direction. Several tugs have been on scene for several hours working to dislodge the ship.
Shipping agent GAC reports that the grounding occurred at 7:40 a.m. local time on Tuesday (March 23) at kilometer 151 after the vessel suffered a black out while transiting.
It seems the Ever Given had just begun its transit of the waterway as part of a northbound convoy when the incident occurred.
“The 199,489 GT ship was fifth in the northbound convoy. None of the vessels before it were affected, but the 15 behind it were detained at anchorages waiting for the Canal to be cleared. The southbound convoy was also blocked,” GAC reported.
At 400-meters-long and a little over 20,000 TEU capacity, the Panama-registered MV Ever Given is among the largest of so-called “mega ships”, aka ultra-large container vessels (ULCVs), currently in operation.
The MV Ever Given [was] underway to Rotterdam from China.
Ultimately, how long the Ever Given remains stuck now depends on how hard aground she is and what the tides do (tides on the south end can be range up to 1.9 meters). Either way, we should know pretty soon considering the enormous importance of the waterway for global trade.
[*] AIS: Automatic identification system.
The pictures in the linked article are amazing. Follow the waterline and it is apparent the bow (on the right side of the first picture) is grounded hard and higher than the rest of the ship.
Just how CAN they get it unstuck?
"All crew are safe and accounted for," said Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, which manages the Ever Given. "There have been no reports of injuries or pollution." The management company denied the ship ever lost power.
The Ever Given's bow was touching the canal's eastern wall, while its stern looked lodged against its western wall, according to satellite data from MarineTraffic.com. Several tug boats surrounded the ship, likely attempting to push it the right way, the data showed.
[...] The Egyptian official said tugboats hoped to refloat the ship and that the operation would take at least two days. The ship ran aground some 3.7 miles north of the southernly mouth of the canal near the city of Suez, an area of the canal that's a single lane.
That could have a major knock-on effect for global shipping moving between the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea, warned Salvatore R. Mercogliano, a former merchant mariner and associate professor of history at North Carolina's Campbell University.
"Every day, 50 vessels on average go through that canal, so the closing of the canal means no vessels are transiting north and south," Mercogliano told the AP. "Every day the canal is closed ... container ships and tankers are not delivering food, fuel and manufactured goods to Europe and goods are not being exported from Europe to the Far East."
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday March 24, @10:44PM
Eh, more than that I'd say. It is stabbed into the wall.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 24, @11:24PM
Eh, more than that I'd say. It is stabbed into the wall.
Big cargo ships have underwater protrusions at the front. The purpose is to generate a wave that will cancel a wave being generated by the upper portion. This kind of bow is fixed-speed, so you mainly find it on ocean freight ships. (wave propagation speed has to match up with the shape)
The MV Ever Given does not have an underwater protrusion at the front. It has something much worse, an underland protrusion at the front. The formerly underwater protrusion is underland now, deeply embedded in the side of the canal. The piddly little digger machine is trying to scoop it free.