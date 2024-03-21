Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Muons Absent Without Leave in Beauty Quark Decay

posted by martyb on Thursday March 25, @08:24AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the news-for-physics-nerds dept.
Science

Rich writes:

Recent reports concerning a paper about lepton universality in beauty-quark decays are coming in. One report rather close to the source can be found at New result from the LHCb experiment challenges leading theory in physics

The core point of the research is that "beauty quarks", particles that existed around the time of the big bang, should decay evenly into mesons with electrons and mesons with muons, which is implied by the standard model. However, in recent experiments at the Large Hadron Collider, for 100 mesons with electrons, only 85 mesons with muons could be found.

This implies that a deviation from the standard model was found in a hands-on (for large values of hands-on) experiment. Further research might yield interesting insights in the mechanisms of the universe.

Original Submission


«  Melting Glaciers Contribute to Alaska Earthquakes
Muons Absent Without Leave in Beauty Quark Decay | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.