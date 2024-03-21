Recent reports concerning a paper about lepton universality in beauty-quark decays are coming in. One report rather close to the source can be found at New result from the LHCb experiment challenges leading theory in physics

The core point of the research is that "beauty quarks", particles that existed around the time of the big bang, should decay evenly into mesons with electrons and mesons with muons, which is implied by the standard model. However, in recent experiments at the Large Hadron Collider, for 100 mesons with electrons, only 85 mesons with muons could be found.

This implies that a deviation from the standard model was found in a hands-on (for large values of hands-on) experiment. Further research might yield interesting insights in the mechanisms of the universe.