New York lawmakers reach deal to legalize marijuana
New York lawmakers have reportedly reached an agreement to legalize recreational marijuana in the state.
According to Bloomberg, the state is prepared to legalize recreational marijuana use for people aged 21 and older.
The deal would reportedly include a 13 percent tax on sales and would provide licenses to dispensaries.
Nine percent of the 13 percent pot tax would go to the state, Bloomberg notes, while the remaining 4 percent would go to local governments. The New York governor's office estimates that a legal cannabis program in the state could bring in around $350 million annually, it added.
Also at CBS (2m37s video), and the New York Post.
See also: Legalizing Marijuana Is Cuomo's 2021 'Priority' For New York To Be 'Progressive Capital' Of U.S.
Why New York Legalizing Recreational Cannabis Won't Kill The Illicit Market
The Data On Legalizing Weed
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday March 25, @04:28PM (2 children)
When are we going to demand the same from the feds?
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DeathMonkey on Thursday March 25, @04:46PM (1 child)
Democratic Senators Elevate Federal Cannabis Reform To High Priority [forbes.com]
But don't worry, I'm sure you'll figure out a way to blame the Dems when every single Republican votes against it.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday March 25, @05:11PM
Republicans are irrelevant. They cannot stop anything without democrat assistance. You are using them as a distraction from Joe Manchin and democrat complicity
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Thursday March 25, @04:51PM
The "dispensary" system will be around for a while as a legacy of Prohibition 2.0. Growing up in Virginia, my dad could buy beer at regular stores, but not liquor. When he wanted that, he'd go to one of the specially built Art Deco stores that were owned by the state. In essence, liquor was sold by a state-controlled dispensary. IIRC, he couldn't even touch the bottle until it was purchased. The clerk controlled the inventory behind the counter. In time, Virginia made those "ABC stores" look more like regular stores, and you filled your basked and brought it to the front like a normal person. AFAIK, you still can't buy liquor at regular stores though. When I moved around the country, seeing liquor in a regular grocery store was pretty funny--and society doesn't break down, although they do put security caps on some of the booze to prevent theft, it's sold mostly like a regular product.
Heck, in my teens Virginia still had dry counties.
Prohibition 2.0 isn't really over until you can buy weed like cigarettes at least. In the grocery store you just ask for them. They're still behind a counter controlled by a clerk, but they're everywhere. I don't expect smoking products to ever be out in the aisles like booze. It's too easy for young people to slip them in to a coat pocket; but the whole "dispensary" thing really is a joke to me.
Also, organized crime isn't going to go away. People were moonshining decades after Prohibition, and they'll be doing illegal grows for decades after Prohibition 2.0. You can pretty much guarantee it.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 25, @05:27PM (1 child)
fuck the state and local govs. why the fuck should they get any new taxes at all? it's not a fucking privilege granted by these parasitic scum. Choosing one's medicine, however misguided is every free human being's natural right. All these weed legalization orgs and lawyers are doing is turning a right into a taxed privilege. shameless whores.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 25, @05:36PM
They do the same already with booze.
NY needs to feed its oppressive state and local govts. They need MONEY, and lots of it, to run their empires. If elder prostitution were to somehow become acceptable, I think the state would pimp out everybody grandma in the nursing homes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 25, @05:33PM
This is a worse assault on democracy than gerrymandering... the Democrat lawmakers know that if people smoke enough weed they'll get brain-damaged and vote Democrat.