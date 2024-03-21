New York lawmakers have reportedly reached an agreement to legalize recreational marijuana in the state.

According to Bloomberg, the state is prepared to legalize recreational marijuana use for people aged 21 and older.

The deal would reportedly include a 13 percent tax on sales and would provide licenses to dispensaries.

Nine percent of the 13 percent pot tax would go to the state, Bloomberg notes, while the remaining 4 percent would go to local governments. The New York governor's office estimates that a legal cannabis program in the state could bring in around $350 million annually, it added.