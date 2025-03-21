I like cocktails. Once upon a time, I liked to go to restaurants and order cocktails. But for some reason I haven't been going to restaurants for a while, and instead I've been making cocktails at home.

But I don't want to mix the same cocktails every time. A big part of what I enjoyed about the restaurant-cocktail-ordering experience was the variety: every fancy hipster restaurant I used to frequent had its own cocktail menu – it's own unique set of drinks, full of ingredients I had never heard of.

Which is sort of a problem, for the home bartender.

See, I don't have a very comprehensive liquor collection. I've got the basics, sure, and over the course of quarantining I've acquired a few fancier ingredients. But fancy ingredients usually aren't very versatile: I bought a bottle of Amaro Nonino once to mix a Paper Plane. But it turns out I don't like really Paper Planes. So now I just have, like, 97.1% of a bottle of Amaro Nonino, and nothing to do with it.

That was not very efficient purchase. We can do better.

So I wrote a little program to tell me: given what I have in my bar right now, what should I add that will enable me to make the maximum number of new cocktails. Or in other words, what is my most efficient purchase – what is the ingredient that I am most "blocked on."