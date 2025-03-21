from the geek-drama dept.
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2021/03/free-software-advocates-seek-removal-of-richard-stallman-and-entire-fsf-board/
Richard Stallman's return to the Free Software Foundation's board of directors has drawn condemnation from many people in the free software community. An open letter signed by hundreds of people today called for Stallman to be removed again and for the FSF's entire board to resign.
The open letter said:
Richard M. Stallman, frequently known as RMS, has been a dangerous force in the free software community for a long time. He has shown himself to be misogynist, ableist, and transphobic, among other serious accusations of impropriety. These sorts of beliefs have no place in the free software, digital rights, and tech communities. With his recent reinstatement to the Board of Directors of the Free Software Foundation, we call for the entire Board of the FSF to step down and for RMS to be removed from all leadership positions.
Previously:
Richard Stallman Rejoins Free Software Foundation Board of Directors
Richard M. Stallman Resigns
Richard Stallman Deserved to be Fired, Says Fired GNU Hurd Maintainer
Related Stories
Richard M. Stallman Resigns as FSF President and from its Board of Directors
https://www.fsf.org/news/richard-m-stallman-resigns (emphasis from original retained):
On September 16, 2019, Richard M. Stallman, founder and president of
the Free Software Foundation, resigned as president and from its board
of directors.
The board will be conducting a search for a new president, beginning
immediately. Further details of the search will be published on
fsf.org.
For questions, contact FSF executive director John Sullivan at
johns@fsf.org.
Copyright © 2004-2019 Free Software Foundation, Inc. Privacy Policy.
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivative Works 3.0 license (or later version) — Why this license?
Computer Scientist Richard Stallman Resigns from MIT Over Epstein Comments
Computer Scientist Richard Stallman Resigns From MIT Over Epstein Comments
Famed free software advocate and computer scientist Richard Stallman has resigned from MIT, according to an email he published online. The resignation comes after Stallman made comments about victims of child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, including that the victims went along with the abuse willingly.
"I am resigning effective immediately from my position in CSAIL at MIT," Stallman wrote in the email, referring to MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. "I am doing this due to pressure on MIT and me over a series of misunderstandings and mischaracterizations."
[...] Last week, Motherboard published the full email thread in which Stallman wrote that the "most plausible scenario" is that Epstein's underage victims in his campaign of trafficking were "entirely willing." Stallman also argued about the definition of "rape" and whether the term applies to the victims.
[Ed.'s note - just because Vice say things in the above blockquote does not mean that SoylentNews or its editors consider it a demonstrably provable representation of reality. We're just reporting that they are reporting, nothing more. At least this Ed. finds out-of-context quoting of short inflamatory phrases to be particularly disingenuous, and perhaps even a warning sign that manipulation of a quote has taking place. -- FP.]
Thomas Bushnell, former maintainer of GNU Hurd until his dismissal by Richard Stallman, has opined in a biased blog post that the forced resignation of Stallman from MIT and the Free Software Foundation is deserved.
https://medium.com/@thomas.bushnell/a-reflection-on-the-departure-of-rms-18e6a835fd84
So Richard Stallman has resigned from his guest position at MIT and as President of the Free Software Foundation. You can easily find out all you need to know about the background from a web search and some news articles. I recommend in particular Selam G's original articles on this topic for background, and for an excellent institutional version, the statement from the Software Freedom Conservancy.
But I'll give you a personal take. By my reckoning, I worked for RMS longer than any other programmer.
[...]4) RMS's loss of MIT privileges and leadership of the FSF are the appropriate responses to a pattern of decades of poor behavior. It does not matter if they are appropriate responses to a single email thread, because they are the right thing in the total situation.
5) I feel very sad for him. He's a tragic figure. He is one of the most brilliant people I've met, who I have always thought desperately craved friendship and camaraderie, and seems to have less and less of it all the time. This is all his doing; nobody does it to him. But it's still very sad. As far as I can tell, he believes his entire life's work is a failure.
6) The end result here, while sad for him, is correct.
The free software community needs to develop good leadership, and RMS has been a bad leader in many ways for a long time now. He has had plenty of people who have tried to help him, and he does not want help.
MIT needs to establish as best it can that paramount are the interests of women to have a safe and fair place to study and work. It must make clear that this is more important than the coddling of a whiny child who has never reached the emotional maturity to treat people decently.
Richard Stallman says he has returned to the Free Software Foundation board of directors and won't be resigning again
Richard M Stallman, founder and former president of the Free Software Foundation (FSF), announced at the organisation's LibrePlanet virtual event that he has rejoined the board and does not intend to resign again.
Stallman spoke at the event yesterday on the subject of unjust computing – covering locked-down operating systems, non-free client software, user-restricting app stores, and more.
Before the talk he stated: "I have an announcement to make. I'm now on the Free Software Foundation Board of Directors once again. We were working on a video to announce this with, but that turned out to be difficult, we didn't have experience doing that sort of thing so it didn't get finished but here is the announcement. Some of you will be happy at this, and some might be disappointed, but who knows? In any case, that's how it is, and I'm not planning to resign a second time."
Ars Technica further notes:
Video of Stallman's announcement is available at It's FOSS News. Stallman gave a talk at LibrePlanet yesterday on "growing injustices in computing," including "locked-down operating systems; user-restricting app stores; [and] requiring nonfree client software, including Javascript."
Previously:
Richard M. Stallman Resigns
Richard Stallman Deserved to be Fired, Says Fired GNU Hurd Maintainer
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 25, @08:07PM (4 children)
The people who want him ousted are picking on the handicapped.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday March 25, @08:17PM
This would be the best way to fight it. Get some real or imagined autism (or other similar disorder) diagnosis and then accuse them of hypocrisy, maybe even dig up some old toxic twitter comments of the loudest pontificators and launch a counterattack. Woke bullshit is pretty weak against Judo-throws. That's my technique for refuting woke bullshit in real-life, if they call me stupid or moron I accuse them of being insensitive toward the mentally-challenged (making up a story about a cousin with Downs' syndrome) and make them the asshole. When you're dealing with woke bullshit, it's niggers all the way down.
Huh, that's funny, back in the day when people on the internet actually knew their shit, that was the norm rather than the exception. Instead of whiny trannies, you had BME motherfuckers who actually cut their own dicks off instead of trannies who just had to put their dick in every discussion even when not welcome. Let it be known: Modern 'diversity and inclusion' are euphemisms for backdoor censorship.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 25, @08:19PM
Is he a subhuman? Should he have been euthanized?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 25, @08:26PM (1 child)
AAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA...
By the way, this happens when you get an organisation infested with worms, in the name of "political correctness".
An organization does not need genders, or etnicities.
It needs professionals.
This shit comes, when people who considers themselves as slaves get respect and a place for free...
Never give respect, never free those who dont fight, but talk when there already is freedom fought for by those who could...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 25, @08:39PM
Merit-based advancement? That's racist!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 25, @08:18PM
Accusations.
And, what is the purpose of the Board? And is he good at doing that? What I seldom see in these types of discussions is whether the person in question is actually doing a good job or not, and wether the organization or company is doing well, or not.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 25, @08:18PM (2 children)
s/t
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday March 25, @08:40PM
https://rms-open-letter.github.io/ [github.io]
After that, 2304 and counting individuals, some of prominence, some anonymous cowards.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday March 25, @08:42PM
Oh, and NCommander signed:
1556. Michael NCommander Casadevall (Ubuntu Core Developer, former Debian Developer, former FSF Savannah Administrator)
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by HammeredGlass on Thursday March 25, @08:20PM (2 children)
Fuck all of the CoC assholes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 25, @08:35PM
And Dr. Mehmet Oz is miles ahead of Katy Couric on Jeopardy, but he's the one they want to lynch. Okay, maybe his hair is too dark for his age, but at least he doesn't call the contestants "brainiacs," like Katy did.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday March 25, @08:40PM
CoC's don't have to be a bad thing. Years ago every business in this state had the same CoC: Don't touch the protected categories. That was it. That's sensible, because even Gunnery Sergeant Hartman from Full Metal Jacket did not look down on Niggers, Kikes, Wops, and Greasers; because everybody were all equally worthless.
If a CoC is written such that anybody could be in violation of it at any given moment, then you're creating the same schoolyard bully situation that many of the CoC's supporters claim to be fighting in the name of "justice," where the bullied loser of the week could change with whimsy and peer pressure, making the bullied the same damn bullies they claim to hate, perpetuating the cycle.
(Score: 1) by hemocyanin on Thursday March 25, @08:21PM (1 child)
Because this sounds like bunch of woke vaguery makes me sympathetic to RMS. I suspect there is a lot of intentional misinterpretation going on here.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 25, @08:27PM
We need to first investigate Neil McGovern, Deb Nicholson, Matthew Garrett, Elana Hashman, Molly de Blanc, and all of the other 2000 for their purity of wokeness.
(Score: 2) by bart on Thursday March 25, @08:23PM (1 child)
Let's try.
* Bruce Jenner is not a beautiful woman, and not the bravest person on the planet
* These bigots shouldn't be so spastic about RMS
* I don't like fat women
Anything else seriously I forgot ?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 25, @08:30PM
Nobody needs the FSF.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 25, @08:26PM (1 child)
This looks like a power grab to me. Or a witch hunt, and they found their witch.
It's too bad for RMS that the pleps can't understand him and crucified him for their lack of comprehension.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 25, @08:36PM
How can it be a power grab? Neither the FSF nor Stallman have any real power, or even much of a reputation, any more.
Sisters are moving away from gcc because it’s obsolete. The rest of the tool chain is also being replaced. Nobody is using his Gnu HURD. He hasn’t really done anything of consequence in decades.
He said about Steve Jobs “I don’t want him dead, I just want him gone.” And now people are saying the same of him. So stop being such a hypocritical whiny bitch already.