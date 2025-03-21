from the someone-put-it-out-of-its-misery-for-good dept.
Radio Shack Once Again Crawls Out of the Grave:
Radio Shack, the once-popular U.S. electronics chain, went bankrupt in 2015 and again in 2017. The physical stores, once a nerd's paradise full of electronic components and computer gear, closed one by one, and a company called Retail Ecommerce Ventures (REV) bought the brand and most of the company's assets.
Fast forward a few years and, once again, Radio Shack seems to be rising from the grave. REV is planning to turn the electronics store into an e-commerce site to rival Best Buy.
"The ultimate objective here is really not reviving [the RadioShack] brand — it is to create a massive online shopping mall," REV CEO Alex Mehr said to Adweek. "Imagine the shopping malls that you and I grew up with. They had a lot of familiar brands, and the collective gravitational pulls brought people in. That's what we're creating."
