Amazon Workers Describe Struggle for Historic Union Vote in Alabama:
Six thousand warehouse workers in Alabama could soon decide the future of a $1.5 trillion tech giant and its 560,000 employees worldwide.
One of those employees, Darryl Richardson, 51, said he was thrilled to work for Amazon when it opened a warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, in March 2020. But within weeks his excitement waned. He said he watched workers get fired after violating social-distancing rules and be slapped with write-ups for taking time from work to use the restroom or get a drink of water, a complaint other Amazon workers have made.
One day last summer he picked up the phone and called the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, or the RWDSU.
"I was just at home one day, and I just felt like I need to make a phone call to see if I can make some changes," Richardson said. The call helped set into motion a historic battle to unionize the 5,800 workers at the warehouse.
A vote to form a union is now well underway among these workers, and it's scheduled to finish on March 29. Chelsea Connor, a spokesperson for the RWDSU, which is backing the union effort, told Insider she expected a result by Easter.
If the workers vote yes, they would form the first Amazon union in the US, something the tech behemoth has been fighting against for years.
As the effort wraps up, Richardson and another Bessemer worker talked to Insider about what it's been like to try to organize under the watchful eye of a company with a history of aggressive union-busting — and a company led by one of the world's richest men. "They're fighting us real hard," Richardson said.
Amazon has argued that a union would cost workers money in dues and give them benefits they already have.
"Amazon already offers what unions are requesting for employees: industry-leading pay, comprehensive benefits from the first day on the job, opportunities for career growth, all while working in a safe, modern work environment," an Amazon spokesperson told Insider.
Jennifer Bates, a Bessemer worker who testified before a Senate subcommittee on March 17, disagreed.
"Amazon brags it pays workers above the minimum wage," Bates said. "What they don't tell you is what those jobs are really like. And they certainly don't tell you what they can afford."
[...] Despite Amazon's fierce campaigning, the union drive appears to be having a knock-on effect among other Amazon staff in the US. On March 9, the RWDSU said it had received enquiries from more than a thousand Amazon workers around the country since voting in Bessemer began.
"It would help very much if Alabama votes yes," a worker who said they had asked about starting a union at their own warehouse told The Washington Post. "The chances that we'll do something increases."
Bessemer could be just the first domino to fall, which could explain why Amazon is fighting so hard.
