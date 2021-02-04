from the Look!-You-can-tell-from-the-cross-section!-Henry-Jones,-archeologist. dept.
The Fight Against Fake-Paper Factories That Churn Out Sham Science:
When Laura Fisher noticed striking similarities between research papers submitted to RSC Advances, she grew suspicious. None of the papers had authors or institutions in common, but their charts and titles looked alarmingly similar, says Fisher, the executive editor at the journal. "I was determined to try to get to the bottom of what was going on."
A year later, in January 2021, Fisher retracted 68 papers from the journal, and editors at two other Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) titles retracted one each over similar suspicions; 15 are still under investigation. Fisher had found what seemed to be the products of paper mills: companies that churn out fake scientific manuscripts to order. All the papers came from authors at Chinese hospitals. The journals' publisher, the RSC in London, announced in a statement that it had been the victim of what it believed to be "the systemic production of falsified research".
What was surprising about this was not the paper-mill activity itself: research-integrity sleuths have repeatedly warned that some scientists buy papers from third-party firms to help their careers. Rather, it was extraordinary that a publisher had publicly announced something that journals generally keep quiet about. "We believe that it is a paper mill, so we want to be open and transparent," Fisher says.
Got to say, disruptive tech all around. Gutenberg? Made mass production of forgeries possible. Morse Code? No way to verify authorship[*]. Ma Bell? 2600 is your Daddy.
The problem of organized fraud in publishing is not new, and not confined to China, notes Catriona Fennell, who heads publishing services at the world's largest scientific publisher, Elsevier. "We've seen evidence of industrialized cheating from several other countries, including Iran and Russia," she told Nature last year. Others have also reported on Iranian and Russian paper-mill activities.
In a statement this year to Nature, Elsevier said that its journal editors detect and prevent the publication of thousands of probable paper-mill submissions each year, although some do get through.
[*] [Ed. Addition] Every HAM operator has what's known as their "fist". Just as each person sounds a little different when speaking, each person's keying has a certain individuality which identifies the sender. Automated translations and transmissions with precise timing are effectively nearly impossible to identify the source. See, also: side-channel attack.
