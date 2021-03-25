Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

'Double Mutant': What are the Risks of India's New Covid-19 Variant

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday March 27, @12:45AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the Weren't-they-in-the-X-Men? dept.
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for c0lo:

'Double mutant': What are the risks of India's new Covid-19 variant:

Indian genome scientists have detected a so-called "double variant" of the novel coronavirus.

The government said that an analysis of the samples collected from the western state of Maharashtra showed "an increase in the fraction of samples with the E484Q and L452R mutations" compared with December last year.

"Such [double] mutations confer immune escape and increased infectivity," the health ministry said in a statement.

Dr Jeremy Kamil, a virologist at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center Shreveport, says the E484Q is similar to E484K - a mutation seen in the B.1.351 (South Africa) and P.1 (Brazil) variants, which have emerged independently several times.

If enough mutations happen in a viral family tree or a lineage, the virus can begin to function differently and the lineage can become a so-called 'variant of concern'.

As far as the L452R mutation - also found in the "double mutation" in India - it first got attention as part of B.1.427/B.1.429 lineage in the US, which is sometimes called the "California variant", Dr Kamil told me.

Also at IndiaToday.

Original Submission


«  Amazon Workers Describe Struggle for Historic Union Vote in Alabama
'Double Mutant': What are the Risks of India's New Covid-19 Variant | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 27, @12:59AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 27, @12:59AM (#1129690)

    Take the vaccine, and triple the amount of turmeric in the curry and dahl, pious Indians are good.

    As for the rest of us, S.O.L. The Lord Shiva is dancing.

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 27, @01:10AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 27, @01:10AM (#1129698)

    If these variants get loose in America, Trippin' Joe will spend a few trillion more and everything will be cool.

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 27, @01:13AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 27, @01:13AM (#1129699)

    The death of 45% of mankind should slow global warming and provide Amazon workers with more bargaining power since labor will be scarcer than capital. #KarlMarx

  • (Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 27, @01:25AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 27, @01:25AM (#1129705)

    The new variant means quintuple-masking. Yep, that's right. People are going to be required to wear five masks at once; so says my uncle that lives in the crawlspace under the house.

(1)