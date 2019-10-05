from the sink-AND-swim dept.
Sea-level rise is accelerating to its highest levels in at least 2,000 years across the Northeast, including New York City, study says:
Along a stretch of the East Coast that includes New York City, sea-level rise has increased at its fastest rate in the prior 100 years compared to the past 2,000 years, according to a new study led by Rutgers University.
"The global rise in sea-level from melting ice and warming oceans from 1900 to 2000 led to a rate that's more than twice the average for the years 0 to 1800 — the most significant change," Rutgers said of the study's findings.
The study uses new techniques and focuses on six specific locations in the northeastern US, including three in New Jersey and one each in Connecticut, New York and North Carolina.
Human-induced climate change is fueling this more dramatic rise. The research shows that emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases by humans burning fossil fuels have warmed up our planet, causing the oceans to warm and glaciers to melt.
[...] "If you want to know what's driving the sea level change, this budget approach is a way to break down those individual components," said Jennifer Walker, the lead author of this study and a post-doctoral researcher at Rutgers University.
[...] Walker said trends in rising sea levels can be linked to the greenhouse gases already emitted, and that rates will continue to accelerate.
This acceleration will increase the number of days per year of flooding events, sometimes known as sunny-day floods. Tidal cycles can play a role in this, including the King Tides in the fall that produce the highest tidal levels of the year. Combine that with rising seas and that will lead to more coastal flooding days, regardless of the weather.
There is another component to how sea level rise can have a big impact: large storms. Walker noted, "With these big storm events, you can really see the impacts more greatly."
A storm like Hurricane Sandy in 2012 crippled much of the Northeast, including New York City, with record storm surge. "The impacts from a big storm like that are just going to be exacerbated on top of (the rising seas)."
Walker said the effects of sea level rise during significant weather events pose a longer-term challenge once the levels do get even higher.
Journal Reference:
Jennifer S. Walker, Robert E. Kopp, Timothy A. Shaw, et al. Common Era sea-level budgets along the U.S. Atlantic coast [open], Nature Communications (DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-22079-2)
