When developing software, it is not uncommon for developers to slip in a secret hidden feature, message, or even a mini-game, that users can discover by performing particular actions in a program.

[...] This week, a new Easter egg in Windows 95's Internet Mail program has been discovered by Windows hacker and developer Albacore, opening a secret window that displays a scrolling list of the developer's names.

Before this discovery, there is no known mention of this Easter egg, meaning it has remained undiscovered for close to 25 years.

[...] To access the Easter egg, users need to launch Internet Mail, click on Help, and then About. When the About screen opens, click on the listed comctl32.dll file, so it becomes highlighted, and then type MORTIMER on your keyboard.

After typing 'mortimer,' a small window will be displayed that will begin to list the Internet Mail developer's names, as shown in the video above that was shared with BleepingComputer.