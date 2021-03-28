from the Lunacy dept.
SciTechDaily reports that there is a moon in the sky, and it is waxing dangerously!
The Next Full Moon is the Worm, Crow, Crust, Sap, or Sugar Moon; the Pesach, Passover, or Paschal Moon; the Holi Festival Moon; Medin or Madin Poya; the Shab-e-Barat or Bara'at Night Moon; and (by some definitions) a Supermoon.
The next full Moon will be Sunday afternoon, March 28, 2021, appearing opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude at 2:48 PM EDT. This will be on Monday morning from India's timezone eastward to the International Date Line. The Moon will appear full for about three days around this time, from Saturday morning through Monday night into early Tuesday morning.
In the 1930s the Maine Farmer's Almanac began publishing American Indian Moon names for each month of the year. According to this almanac, as the full Moon in March this is the Crow, Crust, Sap, Sugar, or Worm Moon. The more northern tribes of the northeastern United States knew this as the Crow Moon, when the cawing of crows signaled the end of winter. Other northern names were the Crust Moon, because the snow cover becomes crusted from thawing by day and freezing by night, or the Sap (or Sugar) Moon as this is the time for tapping maple trees. The tribes more to the south called this the Worm Moon after the earthworm casts that appear as the ground thaws. It makes sense that only the southern tribes called this the Worm Moon. When glaciers covered the northern part of North America they wiped out the native earthworms. After these glaciers melted about 12,000 years ago the more northern forests grew back without earthworms. Earthworms in these areas now are mostly invasive species introduced from Europe and Asia.
Haven't we had enough of the "Super Moons"? Remember the "Super Blood Wolf Moon" a couple of months ago? Now "Super White Worm Moon"? All astronomers know the full moon is the worst for viewing, as the full reflected brightness of the sun is too much, and blows out all the detail. Much better at a quarter. And too bad about the worms and the glaciers. Iceworms?
[Ed Note - From the fine article - "The term "supermoon" was coined by the astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 and refers to either a new or full Moon that occurs when the Moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth."]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 29, @05:51AM (1 child)
Headline "dont miss the next full moon"
Body "The next full Moon will be Sunday afternoon, March 28, 2021"
Date posted " Monday March 29, @05:29AM"
This website in a nutshell.
Totally useless for any type of information.
Only used by some to ego stroke.
Used by others to shill leftist idealogy.
And the reason I'm still here? Because by comparisson to the rest of the web, it's not even that bad.
Why can't I just live in the past ffs. 2000s weren't the worst, but I'll even take 2010s at this point!
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday March 29, @06:21AM
Because when the full moon comes out and all the ̶n̶i̶g̶g̶e̶r̶s̶ werewolves come out to cause trouble, you might get banned for a day but you won't be banned forever for posting ̶n̶i̶g̶g̶e̶r̶s̶ werewolves.